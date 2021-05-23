Bennett attacks Netanyahu, calls for political compromises after war in Gaza





Yamina leader Naftali Bennett called on party leaders on Sunday to compromise after Operation Hamas Guardian of the Walls and to prevent a fifth election in two and a half years. Bennett’s associates declined to say to whom his message was specifically addressed, though a strong possibility is New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar, who has refused to enter a government in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revolves around prime minister. “Who pulls Israel into the fifth election, into more poison and hatred, into another year of the state that can not function, into the loss of large sums of money, into the hands of those who want to harm us,” he wrote. Bennett in a lengthy Facebook post. “This would be a mistake too. This is the time for all of us to make an effort and design [into an effort to avoid this]. There remain a number of options for forming a government if we simply lift our boycotts and realize the importance of the moment. “ A source close to Sa’ar said he was aware that the New Hope leader was the intended target of the message but he would not respond. Bennett did not disclose which options he was referring to. He said the war with Hamas proved that neither Netanyahu nor the Left were enemies of Israel. Much of Bennett’s message was an attack on Netanyahu’s treatment of the war on security and public diplomacy issues. He said the prime minister’s decisions had been tarnished by personal and political considerations and “a smoke screen of leader worship” and that Netanyahu had made poor decisions and appointments. “I do not remember a time with such weakness, dysfunction and national embarrassment,” Bennett wrote. “We should not be surprised: the logs were on the wall.” cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The term of Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to form a government ends on June 2nd. If he fails to form a government by then, there will be 21 days in which each MK can draft the support of 61 Knesset members to build a coalition. If no one succeeds, Israel will have another election.







