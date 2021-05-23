Baby Penguin Throws Into A Tourist Boat In Antarctica

We all love animal videos, right? They bring a smile to our faces and now, we all deserve a much needed break from all the bad news we are getting every day because of the ongoing pandemic.

So to brighten up your day, here is a cute video of a penguin going viral on the internet.In the video, a penguin with chinstrap rails is seen jumping into the inflatable vessel of the polar guide in the Ross Sea of ​​Antarctica.

The video shows the guide turning off the boat engine to let the baby penguin come on board and have fun with the rest of the passengers. The bird also jumped up and sat next to a passenger.

Another passenger tried to touch him but he jumped away from him.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

I was completely shocked, to be honest. I spent hundreds of hours in the Zodiac ship around the penguin colonies and this is the first time this has ever happened, said John Bozinov, polar guide,Daily Mail.



The penguin was in the boat for about 10 minutes and the tourists were definitely enjoying his company. They even clicked on the pictures.

The description in the video tried to guess why the bird could have been thrown over the boat. Tthat penguin was probably trying to avoid predators in the water such as Orca or leopard seals.



Based on the statement of the 30-year-old guide, Mr. Bozinov believes the penguin was friendly due to being lonely as no other bird was seen nearby.