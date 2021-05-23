Tissue sisters, captured by Pakistani agents, arrested, promised ‘marriage’

On May 22, Indore Police and Military Intelligence arrested two sisters identified as Kauser and Hina in Lakshmi Vihar colony, Gawli Palasia near Mhow, Indore district, Madhya Pradesh for suspected links to Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan. One sister is 32 years old, and the other is 28 years old. They have been on police and military intelligence radar following information that they had regular contacts with contacts in Pakistan. Various intelligence agencies, including the Local Police, ATS, IB and military intelligence, are investigating different levels.

They were in contact with the ISI and the former army officer

They were suspected of being in contact with agents across the border. It is believed that these contacts were ISI operatives. Some sources told Hindi Daily Patrick that one of the contacts was a former army officer. Investigative agencies have found electronic devices, including laptops and cell phones, from the sisters. They are said to have been receiving funding from Mauritius.

False IDs are used to communicate with ISI

There is an army installation in Mhow. It is one of the largest military institutions in Madhya Pradesh. The sisters were providing ISI in Pakistan with sensitive information about military installations in the region. A few days ago, they were walking down the street while talking to their contacts in Pakistan when Indian intelligence heard their gossip. Since then, they were under the intelligence radar. Nation of news reported that women were also seen photographing army installations in Mhow. Intelligence agencies targeted them using a fake ID.

The daughters of the ex-military, one of the sisters is working as a teacher at the school while the other has worked with an electrical company in the past. Their father had worked as a security guard at an SBI branch in Mhow. They were using fake IDs on social networks platform to stay in touch with contacts in Pakistan for over a year.

Above reports, one of the agents in Pakistan had said he would marry his older sister. The girl also said she wanted to marry the man she came in contact with through social media.

A person from J&K was involved

Police said the sisters were employed in various locations over time. They preferred to change jobs after a certain time. They were also in contact with a man coming from Jammu district and Kashmirs Kupwara. Reports suggest that Police and military intelligence also took him in for questioning.

Harinarayanchari Mishra, Inspector General of Indore Area, i tha New Indian Express that local police and Intelligence agencies are jointly investigating the case. Investigative agencies have not disclosed any information about their contacts in Pakistan.