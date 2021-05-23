21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon





Beijing Twenty-one people running in a mountain ultramarathon have died in northwest China after hail, freezing rain and strong winds hit the high-altitude race, state media reported on Sunday. After an overnight rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescue teams were able to confirm that 151 people were safe, out of a total of 172 participants. Twenty-one had died, according to the Official Xinhua News Agency, which said the runners were suffering from physical discomfort and a sudden drop in temperature. Runners were racing on an extremely narrow mountain trail at an altitude of 2,000-3,000 meters (6,500-9,800 meters). The 100-kilometer (60-mile) race was held Saturday at the Yellow River Stone Forest resort in Baiyin City, Gansu Province. Participants were not newcomers. One of the dead was well-known runner Liang Jing, who had won a 100-kilometer (62-mile) race in Ningbo, Paper reported, a state-backed newspaper based in Shanghai. Ad The race also followed a relatively determined course, as it was held four times, according to an account posted online by a race participant who left and managed to make his way to safety. But the weather got them out of the way, and on Saturday morning race, he already felt things were not normal. The runners were not dressed for winter-like conditions, many of them had short tops. I ran 2 miles before the fire started to warm up … but the worrying thing was, after I ran those 2 miles, my body was still not hot, the competitor said in a first person account that has been viewed more than 100,000 times on his WeChat account Enden around the South. He later told the Gazette that the forecast the day before the race did not predict the extreme weather they encountered. The most difficult section, from mile 24 (mile 15) to mile 36 (mile 22), climbed 1,000 meters (3,280 meters). There, he said the trail was just a mixture of rocks and sand, and his fingers were numb from the cold. Ad When he finally decided to go back, he already felt dizzy. He said he was able to make her safe and met with a rescue crew. He did not respond to a request for comment left on his social media account. Several runners further along the course had fallen into deep mountain trails, according to a reporter for state broadcaster CCTV. It was not clear how many of them survived. Video footage showed rescue crews in winter jackets on the dark night of the field searching with flashlights along steep hills and narrow paths. Search operations ended by noon Sunday, rescue teams told Xinhua. On the Internet, some wondered what, if any, the organizers would have done in an emergency. The race organizer did not immediately respond to calls for comment Sunday. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen held a press conference later Sunday and apologized deeply as the organizer of the event. The government promised a full investigation. Ad We express our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured, said the mayor. ___ Associated Press writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan and news researcher Henry Hou in Beijing contributed to this report.

