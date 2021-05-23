The card review is an important moment for the BBC, says Priti Patel | BBC

The revision of the BBC statute in the coming years will be a very, very significant moment for corporate governance structures, said Priti Patel, giving the clearest indication yet that ministers are considering potentially major changes in the way it is run. .

One option could include imposing an external editorial board on the BBC following a damn report about its handling of a 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, the interior secretary said.

Speaking to Skys Trevor Philips on Sunday show, she repeatedly characterized the already-planned mid-point review of the BBC statute, which would begin early next year, as likely to include changes important in its structures.

Next year is an opportunity when it comes to mid-term review of the BBC statute for the government and the BBC to see absolutely new ways of governing the institution, the organization, she said. My colleagues in government will absolutely ensure that this is used as the right opportunity not only for reflection but to increase the governance and accountability of the BBC.

It will be a very, very significant moment now, there is no discussion about this, where lessons need to be learned. Yes, within the BBC itself, within the BBC leadership, journalists and people who also work for the BBC, but ultimately, for governance and accountability that would lead to public trust and confidence in the way the BBC operates and the way in which it conducts its business.

In a subsequent interview on the BBC Ones Andrew Marr Show, Patel did not rule out the idea of ​​an external editorial board. Asked about the idea she said: I think all options, of course, should be considered and looked at.

Patels’ comments mark a marked solidification of attitudes in the days since the publication of a report by former High Court Judge John Dyson, who revealed that journalist Martin Bashir used deceptive behavior to secure the interview with Diana.

Dyson revealed that Bashir had ordered fake bank statements, which erroneously suggested that people were being paid to monitor Diana in order to have access to her, and that the BBC had sought to cover what had happened for many years.

This sparked a barrage of criticism of the corporation, with Princes William and Harry condemning what they called a hoax that had raised their mothers paranoia.

Culture department sources initially lowered expectations of major changes to the BBC structure, noting that its governance had already changed radically in the 26 years since the interview, and that ministers would first try to assess whether the systems the new ones were quite powerful.

However, Patel said it was a very, very important time for the BBC to look at itself and learn some important and meaningful lessons.

She told Sky: it’s important to know the criticism and deep concern associated with the report that was published by Lord Dyson.

The BBC, one of our excellent institutions, its reputation has been compromised. They will have to reflect on the report and spend a lot of time looking at how they can regain and rebuild the trust and confidence of the British public.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden would use the mid-charter review as an opportunity to review governance and accountability structures, Patel added. And after this report, it will be a very, very important moment.