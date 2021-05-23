In Gaza, a blockade cannot be mistaken for stability

In early May, Palestinians protesting the pending eviction of six families from their homes in East Jerusalem clashed with Israeli police. For many Palestinians, deportation cases evoked a long history of expropriation as they presented evidence of continued efforts to drive them out of the city. These protests and others related to Palestinian rights in Jerusalem turned into street fighting, and Hamas, from its reprint in the Gaza Strip, warned that it might not stand idly by. On May 10, its forces opened a missile and rocket launcher in Israeli villages and towns, and the Israeli Defense Forces responded with airstrikes in Gaza, inaugurating a depressive fourth-dimensional mini-war in a dozen years between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

Illustration by Joo Fazenda

Last Thursday, after eleven days of destruction and loss of life, and behind-the-scenes mediation by the Administrations of Biden and Egypt, the fighters declared a ceasefire. The conflict and its announced end had a ritualized aspect: Israel and Hamas both knew from the beginning that international diplomacy would offer a way out whenever both were ready, and although past ceasefires have not always been initially, neither side seemed to want a protracted war. For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is facing corruption charges and has tried to stay in power after some Hamas by throwing undecided elections, even for a short time, offered a repetition of his self-mythologizing role as Israel’s unhindered defender. For Hamas, a limited battle on behalf of Jerusalem allowed it to advance claims against the Palestinian leadership at a time when the group’s main rival, the Fatah Party, seemed weak, as its leader, Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, recently postponed -abandoned elections.

It was, as usual, always clear who the loser would be: Gases the two million people who were trapped in a humanitarian crisis even before the bombs fell. Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade on the enclave, where high poverty levels have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. In more than a thousand airstrikes and missile strikes, Israel said it targeted Hamas commanders and military infrastructure, but although Israeli forces adopted attack rules designed to protect non-combatants, Palestinian civilian casualties increased. Even the use of relatively accurate air firepower against a region as populated as Gaza is guaranteed to kill innocent people. The Israeli attacks claimed more than two hundred and thirty victims, including more than sixty children, and destroyed or damaged hospitals, homes, sewer systems and the electricity grid.

Suhaila Tarazi, who has run the GazaCitys Ahli Arab Hospital for about twenty-five years, found herself once again admitting many patients, this time with fractures of their limbs, she said on Wednesday. Diesel supplies to the generators, its facilities the only reliable source of electricity, were running out; Tarazi had to provide energy to keep theaters and X-ray machines running. Her medical director could not come that day because an Israeli attack had hit his neighborhood and he had to take care of his elderly sisters, which had evacuated their home. Not far from the hospital, part of the busy Wahda Street was devastated after an Israeli attack on May 16 knocked down buildings and killed forty-two people, including sixteen women and ten children. Israel accepted these civilian casualties; a military spokesman said an attack had crushed a tunnel used by Hamas, inadvertently causing the demolition of nearby houses. For its part, Hamas fired more than four thousand rockets and missiles at indiscriminate attacks, killing at least twelve people in Israel.

As images of the dead and wounded in Gaza spread throughout the global media, President Joe Biden did not criticize Israel in public. Last week, a Washington-based confession highlighted the contrast between behind-the-scenes diplomacy and the willingness of progressive Democrats in Congress, such as Representative Rashida Tlaib, to openly accuse Israel of committing war crimes. Biden was certainly influenced by his experiences in relations with Israel as Vice President during the Obama Administration, including during the last major conflict in Gaza, in 2014, when Israeli ministers addressed contempt for then-Secretary of State John Kerry for, according to their, push a ceasefire ahead of time.

Netanyahu badly embarrassed Barack Obama. Not coincidentally, Obama and some of his advisers lost faith in the prospects for peace in the Middle East. In his memoirs, A Promised Land, he recounts how, in 2010, he hosted a dinner with Netanyahu, Abbas, then-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, and King Abdullah of Jordan, before reflecting, later that night, for all the children, whether in Gaza or in Israeli settlements who would have known mainly violence, coercion, fear and hate nursing because, deep down, none of the Id leaders met with believed something else was possible. There is little reason to think that Bidens’s view today is much more sunny, yet his traditional diplomacy, of potential art, seems to have helped stop destructive violence.

The recent crisis in Gaza can not be left out as just another episode that passes in Hamass forever war against the existence of Israel. The fighting coincided with upheavals within Israel’s known borders, where mob violence and lynching attempts shattered ties between Jewish and Arab citizens and neighbors. An Arab mob pulled a driver allegedly Jewish from his car in Acre and beat him severely, while Jewish extremists organized vigilante teams in dozens of WhatsApp groups and attacked Arab citizens and businesses in Bat Yam and elsewhere. Israel declared a state of emergency in several cities and towns, ending the violence, at least temporarily.

Israel is the longest-lived democracy in the Middle East, and by far the most successful nation in the region, yet its continued occupation of the West Bank and the harsh blockade of Gaza have undermined its constitutional ideals and worsened its internal lines. Netanyahu has been in power steadily since 2009, but his accommodation of far-right political parties and millennial settler movements, along with his refusal to reconcile with the Palestinians, have failed. provide lasting security. It is easy to mistake a cramp for stability. No matter how long the ceasefire declared in Gaza lasts, there will be even less reason than before to confuse that state of calm with peace.