



Cairn India workers work at a crude oil depot in the Mangala oil field in Barmer in the Indian state of Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS / Parth Sanyal

The Indian government on Sunday refused to ask its state-owned banks to withdraw funds from their foreign accounts for fear that Cairn Energy (CNE.L) might try to seize the money in a tax dispute, adding that New Delhi was open to resolving the issue. The London-listed Cairn is embroiled in a long-running dispute with the Indian government over tax claims and was awarded more than $ 1.2 billion in damages by an international tribunal late last year. New Delhi has filed an appeal against the decision it calls "flawed". Read more Citing government officials and a banker, Reuters and other media reported on May 6 that the finance ministry had asked state-run banks to withdraw foreign funds with concerns that overseas courts could order assets under their jurisdiction. – including bank accounts – to be sent to Cairn Read more The ministry, which did not comment at the time, called the reports "false" in a statement on Sunday, saying no such instructions had been issued. "The Government of India is vigorously defending its cause in this legal dispute … Constructive discussions have taken place and the Government remains open to an amicable settlement of the dispute," the statement said. Separately this month, Cairn also sued India's leading carrier India India to enforce the arbitration award, according to a U.S. District Court record reviewed by Reuters. Read more The international court had unanimously ruled that India had breached its obligations to Cairn under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty and awarded Cairn $ 1.2 billion in damages plus interest and costs. Read more Indian authorities in 2014 had demanded 102 billion rupees ($ 1.4 billion) from Cairn for taxes it said owed capital gains in connection with the 2007 local unit ranking of the company. "The government has raised several arguments seeking price avoidance," the finance ministry statement said Sunday.

