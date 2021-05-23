Brazil’s Minister of Infrastructure predicts $ 50 billion investment boom





Brazil’s Minister of Infrastructure predicts that the country’s highways, railways and airport will thrive with a $ 50 billion investment in concession projects by the end of next year. “Brazil will be a big construction site,” Tartisio Gomez told Defreitas. “By the end of 2022, the planned concessions will result in a $ 50 billion contract for investments in the modernization of airports, ports, highways and railways. In other words, the public budget for infrastructure. That is more than 30 years, “he said. The investment is Brazilian economyThe pandemic has been plagued by rising anemia, rising debt levels and rising unemployment for years. The largest Latin American countries also suffer from poor infrastructure, particularly poor roads that increase transportation costs and a lack of basic sanitation services for millions of poor Brazilians. The success of the concession model, in which companies and investors bid on investment and long-term project management, is severe. During last month’s auction marathon week, investors invested about $ 10 billion in a series of projects, including 22 airports, five ports, railways connecting the country’s east coast with the western agricultural interior, and numerous road works. .. The French airport group Vinci has won seven of the 22 airports, with the remaining concessions being handled by Brazilian companies. By the end of next year, the government plans to auction 100 property concessions. For de Freitas and independent analysts, much of the auction’s success was due to improving the regulatory environment in Brazil and increasing confidence in the legal framework. “Brazil is in a good position to continue to attract international investors. Machado infrastructure lawyer Rafael Vanzera said: Meyer Adobogados. “We have seen improvements, and additional steps are being taken every day in this direction. Brazil is reaching considerable maturity. ” De Freitas added that Brazil’s commitment to fiscal discipline (a clear call by Minister Guedes in recent years) has made investors more comfortable in considering the country. De Freitas, a trained Army engineer who transferred to public service more than a decade ago, said Brazil faces an “urgent task” to transform its transport matrix and pull out of trucks heavily soiled. I made. “Today, the railway segment accounts for only 15% of the national logistics distribution, while road transport accounts for 65%. The government’s goal is to have a rail share of 35 of the total cargo transported by 2035. “To increase in%,” he said, pointing to the government’s main project to build a railway connecting the wide agricultural interior with the arteries of Amazon rivers. “It is estimated that simply replacing railroads will reduce up to 1 million tonnes of CO2 per year from the Amazon skyline.” RECOMMENDATION This focus on railway construction has made de Freitas a popular figure in the agricultural state of Brazil, suggesting that he may have greater political aspirations. But he is a target of anger among environmentalists, saying they have not been advised on many of the infrastructure projects appearing across the country. “The government speaks directly to the corporate sector, but there is no dialogue with civil society,” said Tatiana Oliveira of the Institute for Social Economy. “There is a model that treats the environment as an obstacle to national progress and development. The environment and communities have always been ignored. ” Additional report by Carolina Phyllis

