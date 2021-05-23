‘Assad takes from Syrians, gives resources to Iran, Russia’

Syria’s economic problems are not caused by sanctions, but because of the Bashar Assad regime using the country’s resources to attack its people and giving resources to its allies, namely Iran and Russia, said Abdurrahman Mustafa, head of the Government of Temporary Syrian.

Mustafa told the Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview that the country has been fighting for 10 years both economically and humanitarianly. He reiterated that the United Nations 2020 report stated that 90% of the Syrian people are living below the threshold of hunger.

Millions of people live in tents in dire conditions at a time when unemployment has risen due to forced relocations by regime forces and their allies, he said, noting that Syria’s economy is worse than it has ever been, with Syrian pound further losing value.

A person’s monthly income has dropped to $ 20.

The reason for this dire situation is not the economic sanctions as the regime and its allies claim. The real reason is that the regime uses the country’s resources to attack its people, leaving people hungry and in poverty while handing over resources to the use of its allies Iran and Russia, Mustafa underlined.

Syria’s war has devastated the country’s economy since 2011, plunging about 90% of its people into poverty, according to the United Nations.

Much of the economy in the regime-held areas has been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The World Food Program (WFP) last year said food prices had doubled within a year to an all-time high across Syria. During the same period, people in regime-controlled areas have faced fuel crises, a falling Syrian pound on the black market and huge price increases. Damascus has blamed Western sanctions for its troubled economy.

Mustafa stated that mismanagement and corruption at all levels of government also contributed to Syria’s economic decline.

He once again criticized the international community for inaction and giving the Syrian people the necessary support while the regime rejects a political solution, threatening the regions peace, stability and the Syrians themselves.

From past experiences, it is known that the regime does not promise any ceasefire or agreement but commits massacres whenever possible. The fact that there are no international obstacles makes the regime and its allies commit more and more crimes against the Syrian people.

We are accustomed to the regime bombing its people as a means of putting pressure on Turkey and the international community and making its election theater acceptable.

Mustafa said that the opposition knows that the regime will not respect any agreement, while the opposition on the other hand has stood by all agreements.

He also thanked Turkey for its efforts to reach a ceasefire with Russia, which had bombed the Syrian people.

The Idlib de-escalation zone was set up under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of numerous meanings of a ceasefire, which have often been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

A fragile ceasefire was brokered between Moscow and Ankara in March 2020 in response to months of fighting by the Russian-backed regime. Nearly one million people have fled the offensive of the Assad regimes. The regime still often carries out attacks on civilians, preventing most from returning to their homes and forcing them to stay in makeshift camps.

Elections hinder political solution

The elections, which the Assad regime set for May 26, will block the way to a political solution to the Syrian conflict, Mustafa stressed.

Calling the elections meaningless, he stressed that they have neither a political nor a legal basis.

The regime lost its legitimacy in the eyes of the Syrian people and the international community long ago. The current elections have been rebuilt so that this dictator (Bashar Assad) and his allies can kill and displace his people without a moral barrier.

The decision to hold the elections was taken despite the ongoing military conflict, the lack of any political solution in sight, the failure of negotiations between the opposition and the regime, and the displacement of more than 10 million Syrians either as refugees or internally displaced persons.

The election will be the second since civil war broke out in 2011. The conflict has killed more than 388,000 people and pushed more than half of pre-war Syria’s population to flee their homes.

This is likely to bring victory to Assad, who has held power for the past 21 years.

Now the 55-year-old won a previous poll three years into the war, in 2014, with 88% of the vote.

Regime forces have since broken into opposition territory and terrorist elements with military assistance from regime allies Russia and Iran.

But large parts of Syria still escape government control, and polls will not be conducted in those areas. They include the northwestern province of Idlib, the last stronghold of the opposition.

Voting will only be allowed for Syrians living in regime-controlled areas or those living abroad and registered at their country’s embassies.

In order to qualify, candidates must have lived in Syria continuously for at least 10 years, essentially prohibiting the candidacy of opposition figures in exile.

Candidates must also have the support of at least 35 members of parliament, which is dominated by Assad’s Baath Party.

Thousands of people across Syria on Friday protested against the upcoming elections. Demonstrators gathered in al-Bab, Azaz and Idlib all in northern Syria, areas outside the control of the Assad regime to oppose the so-called elections to be held next week in the war-torn country.

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Boycott elections of child killers”, “Assad has no legitimacy” and “Illegal regime elections”.

“The election violates UN resolutions. Bashar al-Assad carried out massacres throughout Syria,” Ridvan Atras, a demonstrator in Idlib, told the Anadolu Agency (AA).

Rashid Hamdavi, another protester, said they oppose both the regime and rigged elections.

“The Syrian revolution will continue until the Assad regime is overthrown,” Hamdavi said.

Syrians in Turkey also protested the election last week in Istanbul, gathering in front of the Syrian Consulate General in the city’s Harbiye district.