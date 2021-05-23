Lack of medical resources forced Covid-19 patients to take care of themselves: Delhi High Court | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: Lack of medical resources forced Covid-19 patients to take care of themselves and seek oxygen concentrator as an alternative to liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and even provide outside equipment between short supplies, said the Delhi High Court.

The court made the observation while declaring as “unconstitutional” the decision of the Center to impose the Tax on Integrated Goods and Services (IGST) on oxygen concentrators that are imported by individuals or received as gifts for personal use.

The decision came on a plea from 85-year-old Gurcharan Singh, who suffered from Covid-19, challenging IGST’s placement in the import of oxygen concentrators as a gift for personal use. He had said his nephew sent him an oxygen concentrator as a gift from the US to improve his condition.

A bench of Judges Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh received judicial notice of the fact that the LMO was retail not only in Delhi but in all parts of the country which resulted in people boiling for oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and in cases where a person has suffered severe infection, for hospital beds, so that the person in question is put in a ventilator.

“The lack of adequate medical resources forced coronavirus-infected people, their relatives and friends, to save themselves and thus find the means necessary for survival. The fact that many beds were not available in hospitals, which “Of course, critical patients were asked, it forced other patients to look for sources of supply that offer a viable alternative to the LMO,” the jeweler said in his May 21 verdict.

He added that “oxygen concentrators seemed to be the alternative. In this context it should be taken into account that since the production and supply of oxygen concentrators was not commensurate with its demand, people sought resources beyond our borders to supply oxygen concentrators. oxygen “.

Claiming that oxygen concentrators at the present time are placed in the same way as life-saving drugs, Stol said that “we have the imposition of IGST on oxygen concentrators that are imported by individuals and received as gifts (at no cost) to unconstitutional personal use “and overturned the Ministry of Finance’s May 1 announcement that imported oxygen concentrators for personal use, whether gifted or otherwise, would be charged with a 12 percent IGST.

Prior to May 1, an individual importer had to pay 28 percent IGST for the oxygen concentrator donated for personal use.

The jewelery noted that the situation had become particularly critical around May 7 when data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed 4,14,188 fresh infections and 3,915 deaths.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos