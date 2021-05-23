International
The resistance will never forget the support of Iran: Palestinian activist
TEHRAN A Palestinian political activist says the resistance movement in Palestine will never forget Iran’s contribution in terms of the military and funding.
The Axis of Resistance is a sincere voice that echoes the suffering of the Palestinians, while transmitting the full image of the massacres in Palestine, Saleh Abu-Ezzah tells the Tehran Times.
The Palestinian resistance will never forget the role of Iran, Syria and Hezbollah in supporting the Palestinian resistance at the military level and their contribution to the development of Palestinian missiles, training and funding, Abu Ezzah added.
On May 18, Palestinian resistance groups thanked Iran for its firm stance on Palestine in a letter to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
In separate letters, five resistance groups praised the Islamic Republic, particularly Ayatollah Khamenei, for supporting the national resistance of the Palestinian people and their refusal to recognize Israel.
At the political level, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Hezbollah and the Iraqi resistance supported all Palestinian positions and defended the Palestinian cause in local, regional and international forums, Abu Ezzah notes.
Below is the text of the interview:
Question: What is the message of the recent Palestinian uprising for the region and the world?
Answer: The recent Palestinian movement began against Israeli aggression in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Bab al-Amud in occupied Jerusalem, except for the city of Jaffa.
It was a reaction to the efforts of Israeli settlers, backed by Israeli police, to evict Palestinian families from their homes by force, threats and terror.
The settlers then launched sabotage operations against the Palestinian people and their property in Jerusalem, prompting Palestinians to face organized terror led by right-wing extremist groups.
But when the situation worsened, as Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and Palestinian cities in the occupied territory of 1948 increased the Islamic Resistance in Gaza involved in the conflict in response to Israeli aggression to stop its terrorist operations in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the territories other occupied.
Question: What are the latest developments on Palestine and the exchange of rocket fire between Gaza and the occupied territories?
A: The Palestinian resistance began firing missiles at various firing ranges, according to developments on the battlefield. He started his missile operations with 20 kilometers, then 40 kilometers, and finally it targeted Tel Aviv and Herzliya, and its missiles reached Eilat and Ramon Airport in the south of occupied Palestine.
Islamic Jihad and Hamas increased their missiles as the Israeli massacres increased, so the more the Zionist regime increases its crimes, the more the resistance intensifies its missile attacks.
Question: How do you see the role of the Arab regimes in supporting the Palestinian uprising?
A: The Arab and Islamic peoples moved to support the Palestinians and declared solidarity with Palestine. There were demonstrations and activities in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Bahrain, Jordan and Algeria.
But the reaction of the Arab regimes was shameful and did not serve the Palestinian cause, especially the positions of the Saudi, Emirati and Bahraini regimes, which were in line with Israeli behavior.
Question: How do you see the reaction of the Axis of Islamic Resistance in Palestine, Lebanon and Iran when they were expected to support the Palestinian uprising?
As for the positions of the axis of resistance, he has stood on the side of Palestine in everything. At the political level, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Hezbollah and the Iraqi resistance supported all Palestinian positions and defended the Palestinian cause in local, regional and international forums, emphasizing the right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation.
At the media level, countries linked to the axis of resistance adopted the language in support of the Palestinian uprising and opened their own television channels all the time to broadcast the terror perpetrated by the Israeli regime.
The Axis of Resistance is a sincere voice that echoes the suffering of the Palestinians, while conveying the full image of the massacres in Palestine. The Palestinian resistance will never forget the role of Iran, Syria and Hezbollah in supporting the Palestinian resistance at the military level and their contribution to the development of Palestinian missiles, training and financing.
Question: Do you expect a new intifada to take place that would push the Arab public to take to the streets to support their brothers in Palestine?
A: The United States, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Axis of Evil, has spent billions of dollars to falsify Arab consciousness, destroy its culture, and reduce resistance in the Arab and Islamic region.
As soon as Trump gave Jerusalem to Israel in a one-sided move, the Gaza Resistance interrupted their dreams and we saw the peoples take their consciousness, declaring their solidarity with Palestine.
The Arab people condemned the normalization movement and considered it a failed and worthless step that should be stopped.
The resistance in Palestine revived the validity and reputation of the Palestinian cause again and pushed the Arabs to restore their collective awareness.
