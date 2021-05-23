The head of the Israeli airline El Al withdraws after the rescue





JERUSALEM (Reuters) – David Brodet will step down as chairman of the money-poor El Al Israel Airlines in late May after seven months in office, he said Sunday after waiting until the Israeli flag carrier received a government rescue package. . PHOTO PHOTO: An Israel El Al Airlines plane is seen landing after its inaugural flight between Tel Aviv and Nice at Nice International Airport, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard The Israeli government approved a $ 210 million bailout package for El Al this month on condition of major spending cuts and an injection of money from airline owners. During my tenure as chairman, I worked … to get the company what it needed, to overcome the great crisis that El Al has gone through since its inception, Brodet wrote in a letter to directors, saying he led the negotiations with Ministry of Finance. A new chairman has not yet been appointed. Brodet considered leaving after the state approved the bailout, but decided to wait until the end of fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. He likened his tenure in El Al to doing reserve duty in the army, calling it a task and saying: I have set myself goals and I am happy to say that they have been achieved. Brodet said state aid would enable El Al to pay its debts to customers and suppliers as well as compensate 1,900 workers who are being laid off. El Al posted a loss of $ 86 million in the three months to the end of March, compared to a net loss of $ 140 million a year earlier. There is much more to do to recover from the severe crisis that El Al suffered. But I am sure he now has all the conditions and means to succeed, said Brodet, who was previously chairman of Bank Leumi and general director of the Ministry of Finance. El Al suspended scheduled passenger flights in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus crisis, when Israel closed its borders to most foreign nationals, adding to the companies’ financial woes. Following a swift vaccination attack, Israel has begun to open several international routes for its citizens and El Al has resumed flight while small groups or vaccinated foreign tourists were allowed to enter from Sunday. The Israeli government last week gave permission to Kenny Rozenberg, who recently became an Israeli citizen, to join his son Eli in control of El Al after buying control last year. El Al was one of only a handful of carriers flying to and from Israel as many airlines suspended flights during the 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting. Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos