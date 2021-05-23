Laos: Vientiane Capital Sees Growth of Traceable Covid-19 Infections





VIENTIANE, May 23: Laos has confirmed that there are many untold cases currently in the country, reports Times Laotian. Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao ran the daily announcement from the National Task Force, providing information about the pandemic worldwide before giving details about the situation in Laos. She said Vientiane Capital saw nine new cases transmitted by the community, while Champasack saw seven new cases imported, Savannakhet registered two imported cases and Oudomxay registered one case which remains under investigation. The country now has 755 active cases after 1,205 people recovered. Phonepadith Xangsayarath, Director of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology (NCLE), spoke during the announcement about the spread of Covid-19 in Vientiane Capital. He said the nine new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours involved a group of seven people from the same family in Naxangphai village, Saysettha district. The other two cases were recorded in the villages of Amone and That Luang Neua, with these two cases unable to find their infection. The newly infected persons had traveled to many different locations between May 13 and 18, including going to work at ACLEDA Bank, as well as a microfinance center and the K-Plaza electronics store. The infected persons were also confirmed to have visited Nonkhor Market, Hua Khua Market, Dong Chong Market, Phontong Savath Market, as well as a pharmacy in Haykham Market and retail stores in Somsangha and Naxangphai. Dr. Phonepadith said the group that became infected with Covid-19 liked to eat together and hold family gatherings. He said most of the infections recorded over the past week could not be traced, while the number of infections is clearly increasing. He called on all residents of Vientiane Capital to continue implementing measures to prevent Covid-19, such as wearing a face mask and practicing social distance. He said residents should refrain from leaving their homes to meet each other or engage in social activities. Dr. Latsamy said the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been discovered among workers in neighboring countries and has been confirmed by experts to spread faster than the UK variant already present in Laos. While she did not say whether the Indian version was registered in Laos, she said the risk is high, urging every member of the population to strictly adhere to measures implemented by the government to prevent the spread of the virus. Dr. Latsamy said residents should stay in their homes as long as possible, leaving only for essential tasks and that those who are able should continue their work from home until the end of the blockage period.







