Traumatized by Israeli bombing, Gaza children feared they would die, Middle East News and Top Stories

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES (AFP) – When an Israeli airstrike targeted a security office near her home in Gaza this month, 10-year-old Zeina Dabous furiously wrote a note and tucked it under her mother’s pillow.

“Mother, my love, I’m very, very scared. If we all die, put us in the same grave all together so I can stand in your arms,” ​​she wrote.

“I want to wear my Eid clothes,” she added, with the dress she should never have worn for the Muslim holiday after Israeli airstrikes in the Palestinian enclave began on May 10th.

The 11-day bombing campaign came in response to rocket fire from Gaza by Hamas and other militants, triggered by an Israeli police crackdown on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

Although a ceasefire has rocked airstrikes since Friday (May 21st), experts warn that children in the besieged coastal zone will likely carry mental wounds for years to come.

Psychologists say many are showing signs of depression, anxiety, behavioral disorders, or nervousness, and many are wetting their bed.

At home in Gaza City shortly before the bombing stopped, Zeina said she was constantly stoned and barely sleeping.

“They are always bombing,” she told Agence France-Presse.

After a strike struck too close, “before I went to sleep, I wrote a note with red pen to my mother and put it under the pillow because I was afraid I would die,” she said.

Zeina is one of about one million children living in Gaza, according to the UN agency UNICEF.

Israeli attacks in Gaza killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and injured 1,900 others, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Rockets and other fire from Gaza have claimed 12 lives in Israel, including a child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, an Israeli soldier, an Indian and two Thai nationals, doctors say. About 357 people in Israel have been injured.

There is controversy over how many of those killed in Gaza were militants and how many were civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli bombing campaign had killed “more than 200 terrorists” in Gaza.

‘Do not be afraid’

Israeli airstrikes also hit the densely populated enclave between 2008 and 2009, 2012 and 2014.

When the last war began, Zeina was no older than four.

“An entire generation of children has been devastated by the recurring conflicts,” said Zeina’s grandfather, Saeed Dabous.

The charity Save the Children on Friday warned that children in Gaza would suffer for years to come.

They “are suffering from fear and anxiety, lack of sleep and are showing disturbing signs of anxiety, such as constant shaking and bedwetting,” she said.

At their grandfather’s house, Ms. Maysa Abu al-Awf, 22, held her two-year-old brother Ahmad in her lap and tried to comfort him after they lost two sisters and dozens of relatives in a devastating airstrike.

“I’m scared, I’m scared,” Ahmed kept repeating, with a crust in his hand and stitches on his bare leg.

Ms Maysa said every time she heard an explosion, he screamed. “I tell him, ‘Don’t be afraid, it’s just the sound of balloons popping up.’

After airstrikes destroyed their family’s four-storey home in Gaza City on Sunday last week, Ms Maysa, little Ahmed and their seven-year-old sister Maram screamed for hours under the rubble before escaping.

Their two sisters – 20-year-old dental student Shaima and 17-year-old Rawan school student – did not survive.

Sitting next to her grandfather, Maram was shocked as she indicated she was trapped under the rubble.

“I called for my mother … I was called to be taken out,” she said.

At the site of her wrecked home, AFP saw Maram’s favorite red bear lying in the rubbish, foam spilling from her left foot.

“I’m sad,” Maram said. “All my books and notebooks were burned.”

‘Catastrophic number’

At Gaza Strip’s main Shifa hospital, their 16-year-old cousin Omar was in shock after the same strike killed his two brothers and his father, who was the institution’s chief of internal medicine.

He had stopped talking, his family said.

During Israel’s recent military campaign on the coast, which is home to two million people, the Gaza Community Mental Health Program (GCMHP) posted tips for parents on Facebook.

Told them to discuss feelings with their children, but also try to distract them from the sounds of war with games, drawings or prayers.

There are no general accounts of how many children suffer from mental health issues in Gaza due to the recurring conflict, says the GCMHP.

But she said she registers hundreds of new cases a month.

Psychologist Mohammed Abu Sabeh said children exposed to “major trauma” often exhibit “violent behavioral disorders”.

“Wars are sowing violence in schools and homes,” he said.

Most children in the Gaza Strip suffer from “depression, anxiety or a behavioral disorder”, and “a catastrophic number” of them need treatment.

“I am not optimistic,” Abu Sabeh said.

“This war will create an aggressive, violent and hateful generation.”