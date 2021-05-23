PH manages more than 4 million COVID-19-NTF shots

MANILA, Philippines The Philippines has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccines, ranking the country 37th in the world in terms of vaccination, the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 announced on Sunday.

The NTF said there are 4,097,425 doses of vaccine administered. Out of the total, 3,147,786 are for the first dose, while 949,939 are for the second dose.

The task force, citing a Bloomberg report, also noted that the country also ranks second out of 10 Southeast Asian countries, 13th out of 47 countries in Asia and 37th out of 196 countries in the world in terms of number of vaccinations.

READ: Galvez maintains PH that does not follow vaccination, despite very limited supply

NTF chief executive Carlito Galvez said the $ 4 million hit is a milestone in the National Vaccination Program.

That brings us closer to our goal of achieving a daily vaccination rate of at least half a million and achieving herd immunity before the year, Galvez said in a statement.

He also expressed confidence that the country will be able to double that figure and vaccinate more than four million people as long as there is a steady supply of vaccines.

We need to maintain that momentum and stay focused on building our vaccine supply, increasing vaccination rates, and encouraging more of our compatriots to take a hit, Galvez said. This will be the key to saving more lives, ending this pandemic and reviving our economy. “

READ: Best Christmas is seen as PH gets bunch immunity by November

READ: Flock immunity is likely by the end of the year or early 2022, says think tank

/ MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Helpline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .

Read Next