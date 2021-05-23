International
Lava from volcanic eruption panic city in Congo
GOMA, Democratic Republic of the Congo After a night of chaos and panic, the threat from a volcano that erupted in a large city in Congo seemed to recede on Sunday when a river of boiling lava stopped at the northern end of the cities.
Tens of thousands of people fled the eastern city of Goma on Saturday evening as lava began to fall from the foothills of nearby Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, spewing harmful fumes and filling the sky with an ominous glow. fiery.
After crossing a major highway, lava advanced toward Goma, a city of two million people that was devastated by the last eruption in 2002, when boiled lava drowned entire neighborhoods, killing several hundred people and leaving at least 100,000 homeless.
Unsure of where the lava was passing, terrified residents filled themselves with vehicles or fled on foot, many mattresses and bags of items collected in a hurry. At least five people died in the accidents, authorities said as the city was evacuating.
Some residents headed east to the nearby border with Rwanda, where 3,500 had crossed by Sunday morning, and others had fled west.
But the lava stopped at a blockage in Buhene, on the northern edge of Goma, around 3 a.m., seven hours after the first explosion was reported, residents said. By Sunday morning the exodus had reversed as residents flooded back into Goma, hoping to check if their homes had been damaged or looted.
People are relieved but also scared, said Albert Muihigi, 28. Fear is still there because there are rumors of a second wave.
Mr Muihigi ran his motorbike towards the lava on Saturday, he said, to see in which direction it was flowing so he could warn his family.
People were horrified, he said, adding that two elderly people in his neighborhood had died of heart attacks when they heard the volcano had erupted.
The feeling of an apocalyptic drama on Saturday was heightened by the eruptions of thunder and lightning around the volcano as the ground shook from repeated tremors.
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo posted a video of a reconnaissance flight showing a large pond of red lava burning brilliantly in the darkness of night. As the lava moved towards the city airport, the Congolese government ordered an evacuation of the city.
Authorities in Rwanda reported that 3,500 people had crossed the border by midnight, with many finding shelter in empty churches and schools.
But by Sunday lunch time, Congolese authorities announced that the worst was over.
The city was spared, General Constant Ndima, the regional military governor, said in a statement.
Still, not all of Goma survived unscathed.
In Buhene, residents returned early Sunday to see that their homes had been swallowed up by a lava river, about half a mile wide, which had covered an area the size of several blocks of the city.
The roofs overlooked the river of steam, which had begun to harden, though the flames still licked through the cracks in places.
Some residents, mourning their losses, tried to save what they could from the houses on the edge of the lava. For others from different parts of the city, the site was an instant curiosity.
Some collected pieces of lava that were still warm to the touch to keep as souvenirs or took selfies. Others cook corn cobs and cassava on hot rocks, to entertain the crowd.
Nyiragongo, a 11,385-meter mountain, has long threatened the surrounding area. In 1977, thousands were killed when an eruption sent lava down the mountain in estimated maximum speed of more than 60 miles per hour.
Unusually even for an active volcano, it has a lake with lava volume and persistence that is low in silica, which makes lava liquid and flow quickly when it erupts.
If the recent outbreak really proves to have been lost, it is likely to raise questions as to why the population did not receive the warning. An early warning system has been set up on Mount Nyiragongo, where experts monitor temperatures, gas emissions and seismic activity in the volcano.
But since the World Bank cut funding for the body that runs the system, the Goma Volcano Observatory, amid allegations of corruption, volcanologists say they have struggled to gather data.
In March, as the crater of the volcano filled with magma, some warned of potentially catastrophic consequences.
The population will not have time to evacuate and people will die, volcanologist Honore Ciraba told Reuters.
During the 2002 explosion, Goma damage was exacerbated by the explosion of gas stations in the city. The slain included elderly people who had not been able to escape in time and robbers moving through empty houses.
Apparently taking lessons from that chaos, the tankers moved the fuel out of town on Saturday to avoid explosions. In the capital, Kinshasa, the government activated its evacuation plans for Goma.
Vibrations from the volcano continued Sunday afternoon in Goma, prolonging the feeling of fear among residents and concerns that the crisis was not completely over. But Patrick Muyaya, a Congolese government spokesman, said it appeared to be over.
Local authorities who have been monitoring the eruption overnight report that the lava flow has lost intensity, he said on Twitter.
Finbarr OReilly reported by Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Declan Walsh from Nairobi, Kenya. Furious Austin contributed with reports from Hong Kong and Steve Wembi of Kinshasa, Congo.
