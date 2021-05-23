Lava from volcanic eruption panic city in Congo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of the Congo After a night of chaos and panic, the threat from a volcano that erupted in a large city in Congo seemed to recede on Sunday when a river of boiling lava stopped at the northern end of the cities.

Tens of thousands of people fled the eastern city of Goma on Saturday evening as lava began to fall from the foothills of nearby Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, spewing harmful fumes and filling the sky with an ominous glow. fiery.

After crossing a major highway, lava advanced toward Goma, a city of two million people that was devastated by the last eruption in 2002, when boiled lava drowned entire neighborhoods, killing several hundred people and leaving at least 100,000 homeless.

Unsure of where the lava was passing, terrified residents filled themselves with vehicles or fled on foot, many mattresses and bags of items collected in a hurry. At least five people died in the accidents, authorities said as the city was evacuating.