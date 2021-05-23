International
Countries require wider patent waivers than just COVID vaccines
Dozens of countries have reviewed a proposal to the WTO to abolish patents on medical devices needed to fight COVID, insisting it should be broader than just vaccines, non-governmental organizations said on Saturday.
More than 60 countries have submitted a review of their text to the World Trade Organization on removing intellectual property protection against COVID-19 and other medical devices as the pandemic rages, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity and NGO Knowledge Ecology International (KEI).
The KEI published what it said was the revised text, which made the waiver broad and long-term.
The WTO did not immediately verify the authenticity of the document, but a Western diplomat close to the waiver discussions confirmed that it was original and distributed to all WTO members.
The text stated that the waiver should cover all “preventive, curative and inhibitory” medical devices needed to combat COVID.
In addition to vaccines, it should include treatments, diagnostics, vaccines, medical devices and protective equipment, along with the material and ingredients needed to produce them, he said.
He also said the waiver should last for “at least three years” from the date it takes effect, after which the WTO General Council should decide whether it can be waived or extended.
‘Scary growth’
“We are pleased to see governments sponsoring the COVID-19 intellectual property removal proposal reaffirm that the waiver is intended to remove monopoly barriers to all medical devices … needed to address this pandemic,” the MSF chief said. of South Asia Leena Manghaney in a statement.
“With a frightening increase in infections and deaths in developing countries, and with potentially promising treatments in the pipeline, it is essential that governments have all the flexibility available to crack down on this pandemic,” she said.
The WTO since October has faced calls from India and South Africa for the temporary lifting of such IP protections, in which supporters argue it will boost output in developing countries and address dramatic inequality in access.
This notion has long been met with fierce opposition from pharmaceutical giants and their host countries, who insisted that patents were not the main obstacles to increasing production and warned that the move could hamper innovation.
Positions seem to have shifted earlier this month when Washington came out in support of a global patent waiver for strikes, with other longtime opponents openly speaking out to discuss the issue.
The European Parliament voted narrowly this week to urge Brussels to stand by the proposal.
However, observers said the ambitions to give up seem to differ significantly between longtime supporters and those now coming to the idea, who seem to focus more closely on vaccines.
It remains unclear whether countries will be able to see face to face, but with the pandemic that has killed over 3.4 million people still far from the fore, there is great pressure on them to do so.
With the new roundtable review, MSF called for “governments to move immediately towards text-based negotiations”, insisting there was no time to lose.
In light of the WTO’s usual glacial pace in making decisions with agreements that require the support of consensus from all 164 member states, an agreement may take some time.
According to the MSF, more than 100 countries generally now support the proposal, including China and Russia.
As many as 62 countries are now official sponsors of the proposal, with Indonesia, Fiji, Vanuatu and Namibia joining in recent weeks.
Follow the latest news on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19)
2021 AFP
citation: Countries require wider patent waivers than just COVID vaccines (2021, May 23) obtained on May 23, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-countries-urge-broader-patent-waivers. html
This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]