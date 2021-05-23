Countries require wider patent waivers than just COVID vaccines

Proponents of renouncing patents for Covid-19 vaccines and other treatments argue that this would increase access to developing countries.



Dozens of countries have reviewed a proposal to the WTO to abolish patents on medical devices needed to fight COVID, insisting it should be broader than just vaccines, non-governmental organizations said on Saturday.

More than 60 countries have submitted a review of their text to the World Trade Organization on removing intellectual property protection against COVID-19 and other medical devices as the pandemic rages, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity and NGO Knowledge Ecology International (KEI).

The KEI published what it said was the revised text, which made the waiver broad and long-term.

The WTO did not immediately verify the authenticity of the document, but a Western diplomat close to the waiver discussions confirmed that it was original and distributed to all WTO members.

The text stated that the waiver should cover all “preventive, curative and inhibitory” medical devices needed to combat COVID.

In addition to vaccines, it should include treatments, diagnostics, vaccines, medical devices and protective equipment, along with the material and ingredients needed to produce them, he said.

He also said the waiver should last for “at least three years” from the date it takes effect, after which the WTO General Council should decide whether it can be waived or extended.

“We are pleased to see governments sponsoring the COVID-19 intellectual property removal proposal reaffirm that the waiver is intended to remove monopoly barriers to all medical devices … needed to address this pandemic,” the MSF chief said. of South Asia Leena Manghaney in a statement.

“With a frightening increase in infections and deaths in developing countries, and with potentially promising treatments in the pipeline, it is essential that governments have all the flexibility available to crack down on this pandemic,” she said.

The WTO since October has faced calls from India and South Africa for the temporary lifting of such IP protections, in which supporters argue it will boost output in developing countries and address dramatic inequality in access.

This notion has long been met with fierce opposition from pharmaceutical giants and their host countries, who insisted that patents were not the main obstacles to increasing production and warned that the move could hamper innovation.

Positions seem to have shifted earlier this month when Washington came out in support of a global patent waiver for strikes, with other longtime opponents openly speaking out to discuss the issue.

The European Parliament voted narrowly this week to urge Brussels to stand by the proposal.

However, observers said the ambitions to give up seem to differ significantly between longtime supporters and those now coming to the idea, who seem to focus more closely on vaccines.

It remains unclear whether countries will be able to see face to face, but with the pandemic that has killed over 3.4 million people still far from the fore, there is great pressure on them to do so.

With the new roundtable review, MSF called for “governments to move immediately towards text-based negotiations”, insisting there was no time to lose.

In light of the WTO’s usual glacial pace in making decisions with agreements that require the support of consensus from all 164 member states, an agreement may take some time.

According to the MSF, more than 100 countries generally now support the proposal, including China and Russia.

As many as 62 countries are now official sponsors of the proposal, with Indonesia, Fiji, Vanuatu and Namibia joining in recent weeks.

