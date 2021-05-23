UP students learn about Covid, Namami Gange





PRAYAGRAJ: The updated Uttar Pradesh Basic Education curriculum will now enable students in grades 6 through 8 to study Covid-19, Vedic Mathematics and the Namami Gange project. Students enrolled in about 1.59 lakhs of primary and upper secondary schools run by the Uttar Pradesh government, will study the updated curriculum offered by these new chapters. Curriculum changes were approved at a virtual meeting of the Basic Education Council. Urime! You have successfully cast your vote Log in to view the result In addition, children studying in grades I and II at 1,13,289 state-run primary schools across the state will also be taught in Sanskrit.



Five small lessons illustrated in Sanskrit are included in grade 1 from this year which includes the names of fruits and vegetables, the names of farmers and workers, the names of family members and so on. Director (basic education), UP, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said, “Reconstructing the curriculum and making appropriate changes to it is an ongoing process which is being done in consultation with our team of expert academics. The aim is to we keep our students contemporary knowledge “.

Under the changes, students in 45,625 government-run primary schools (grades 6 through 8) would learn about Covid-19, which would be included in their science curriculum. In addition, Vedic Mathematics is also included in the course for 4th and 5th grade students. Similarly, lessons on Namami Gange have been added to the “Hamara Environment”, a book for children in grades 6 to 8 from the current session (2021-22), they added. He will teach students about the efforts being made to clean up the Ganga and the scheme so that children become aware of the issue and contribute to the mission as soon as they grow up.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos