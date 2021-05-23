British Minister Priti Patel to unveil US-style digital visas to count migrants





LONDONR: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to unveil a new US-style digital visa regime at the country’s borders in order to measure immigration levels at home and abroad, according to UK media reports on Sunday.

Old Indian origin cabinet the minister will confirm the so-called “comprehensive changes” in the UK’s immigration policy to “direct” the way people come to the country on monday.

after Brexit the changes will include the digitally managed border, which the government says will make it easier for businesses to navigate and allow for the first time to accurately count people inside and outside the UK.

“Our new fully digital border will provide the ability to count people at home and abroad, giving us control over what comes in the UK,” Patel was quoted as saying by the Observer.

“Our new approach will make it easier to identify potential threats before they reach the border. The British will have confidence that stronger controls are in place to keep them safe,” she said.

UK Home Office hopes to make UK entry fully digital by the end of 2025.

This means that people wishing to come to the UK without a visa or immigration status will have to apply for an e-Travel Authorization (ETA), similar to the US system, with 30 million applications expected to be processed each year.

As well as launching its latest immigration plans, Patel will also focus on failures in the asylum system and the need to crack down on human smugglers. Earlier in the week, she was filmed escorting police as they arrested suspected leaders of a smuggling gang of people who used minicab drivers and trucks to move migrants in and out of the UK.

The British government has said that in the last 10 days, more than 140 foreign criminals have been removed from the UK, a total of more than 700 so far this year. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos