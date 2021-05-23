Top 10 World News: France’s Warning for the UK, Italy Ski Rail Tragedy and More, World News





Top 10 world news today: In our evening newspaper, we bring you the biggest stories of the day from multiple hits. In today’s news, taking inspiration from the US, the UK has adopted a digital visa system to maintain control over the actual number of people entering and leaving the country without a visa or immigration status, visitors will need to apply for a Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) online, a tool that will help determine visitor acceptance. In other news, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has been indicted by his former top adviser Dominik Cummings, of the lie about the herd immunity strategy when COVID-19 the pandemic hit Britain first. Click on titles to read more Italy: At least 9 dead in cable car accident With Italy reopening its skiing experiences after the bucket blockade, a tragedy has befallen the country. A cable car accident has resulted in the death of nine people and seriously injured two others. Former aide accuses UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying over Covid’s response Ahead of the long-awaited hearing on Britain’s coronavirus response, former top adviser Dominic Cummings has accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying about the Covid country’s pandemic response. Iran: Nine people injured in explosives factory blast Nine people were injured in an explosion at Sepahan Nargostar Chemical Industries, in Isfahan province of Iran. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. France warns UK not to ‘play’ with NI Ireland Brexit deal France’s European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has warned Britain not to play post-Brexit special trade rules games for Northern Ireland and to be held accountable as fears grow a summer of violence in the province. UK decides to introduce ‘digital visa’ for arriving travelers Following the US, the UK has now adopted a digital visa system to maintain control over the actual number of people entering and leaving the country without a visa or immigration status. Taiwan provides for clearing ‘traffic jams’ from covid As the country suffers through what officials call a “traffic jam” in the COVID-19 testing process, Taiwan’s Health Minister has assured locals that the government will find a solution to the testing issue. View | Govt Indian: There is still no consensus on the issue of COVID-19 vaccine passport at WHO level US studying cases of heart inflammation among young people who received Covid stroke After many teens and young adults developed myocardial infarction after vaccination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now evaluating heart inflammation among some teens and young adults after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 125,000 Myanmar teachers were suspended for opposing the coup A day before the start of the new school year in the country, More than 125,000 schoolteachers in Myanmar have been suspended by military authorities for joining a civil disobedience movement to oppose the military junta coup.

