



LUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Neil and Kush Nijhawan are making a name for themselves in the music world by combining their Louisville roots with their Indian heritage. The twins are better known as “Twinjabi”, an inter-genre duo whose music stands out, highlighting their hometown. “We are homeland boys, born and raised,” said Neil Nijhawan. “Everywhere we go, we’re repeating Louisville, Kentucky.” The Nijhawans are relatively new to the music game, starting their careers in 2018, but are creating songs and videos as fast as they can. “We want to be the best twin singers in the world. This is our vision,” said KushNijhawan. “We think we bring something unique to the table.” The twins went their separate ways after graduating from the DuPont High School Manual in 2012 Who at Stanford, Neil at the University of Illinois to study computer science. They eventually decided to return to their love of performing. “People are multidimensional; you can do engineering and you can make music, so we are a testament to that,” said Neil Nijhawan. “Just because you are doing one thing and have a career does not mean you can not pursue other passions.” A mix of hip hop, pop and Bollywood influences, Twinjabi refuse to be labeled but hope to bridge the gap between their two cultures. “Growing up, there weren’t that many Indian or South Asian people we could look at for fun or Indian people looking beautiful,” KushNijhawan said. “We did not have those idols, so we want to be the person that the generation below us sees and says, ‘Okay, I can embrace my identity but be proud to be American.’ “ Twinjabi’s debut song, “Bombay, “has more than 1 million views on YouTube. It landed on VH1 India and attracted fans from all over the world. The Nijhawans were in India as the pandemic hit COVID-19 and, while this may have stopped the music, they decided to use time to create and connect with fans. “We saw our biggest growth during the pandemic,” said Kush Nijhawan. “A lot of people were on their phones.” This growing base keeps artists wanting to hold on to creativity and give Twinjabi something unique. “We think this is just the beginning for us,” NeilNijhawan said. “We have a beautiful foundation and we feel like it ‘s just the beginning and we’re just getting our pace.” “Like a blast and you get something unimaginable,” KushNijhawan added. “You never know what you will get with Twinjabi. You never know.” Twinjabi will release a new music video in June and I hope to perform in the country this summer. To continue with the duo, Click here to view their website. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

