NEWS: Mobile Food Delivery Service to Arrive at Orlando International Airport





This past year has seen many developments in terms of public safety and efficient food and travel processes. This has been particularly evident with all the changes implemented in theme parks like Disney World and Universal, but in other travel spaces as well. Now, Orlando International Airport seems to want to implement more changes of its own, specifically with the order on mobile. One of the biggest developments of 2020 at Disney World was the increase in Mobile Rankings. The process of pre-ordering fast food food from a theme park restaurant quickly became the usual norm for snacking and eating. Excluding any hiccups or a sudden crowd, it has been such a devastating success that it is no wonder that the local airport would like to take part in the mobile action as well! According to Orlando Business Magazine, Orlando International Airport is currently looking for a technology firm to design a mobile ordering and delivery application this would enable passengers to perfectly order food and drink at the North Terminal. A request for proposals will be released in June, and a five-year contract will be awarded in October, where the selected firm will receive at least 10% of the revenue from mobile orders at the airport. Not only is Mobile Ranking popular in theme parks, but other airports across the country, like Philadelphia International Airport and LAX, have implemented their own ordering platforms. So it really was only a matter of time before Orlando followed suit, especially given the ever-increasing influx of travelers returning to vacation routines. Well keep up to date for more mobile ordering news at the airport, so stay tuned! NEWS: Orlando International Airport clarifies mask mandate for passengers Want to see mobile ordering at Orlando International Airport? Tell us in the comments! Subscribe to the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL Breaking News! You will also get access to AllEars tips, ratings, little things and more! Click here to subscribe!

