Croatia ready to welcome foreign tourists, hoping they will come
Croatia opens stunning Adriatic line to foreign tourists after year of depression over coronavirus blockages and restrictions
Croatia has widely reopened the stunning Adriatic coastline to foreign tourists, becoming one of the first European countries to remove most of its pandemic masses. Now, the ability of people to get there depends on the travel rules of each country.
The mood is relaxed in the Istria region, the northernmost part of the Croatian coast famous for its pebble beaches, dense pine forests, wine and delicacies like truffles, olive oil, goat cheese and prosciuto.
Everyone bravely wears masks on the streets or in restaurants in the picturesque town of Rovinj. Standing boundaries for indoor dining and rules that require a certain amount of distance between tables are rarely observed.
People are fed up with closure, said Nikola Sandic, a waiter at a seafood restaurant located in a small boat port. They have a glass of wine, they look at the sea and that is all they need.
Cases of the virus are falling in Croatia, and after a slow start to the spread of the country’s vaccines, inoculations are on the rise. Officials predict that about 50% of the population of 4 million will be fully vaccinated by mid-summer.
Croatia, a member of the European Union and a popular holiday destination on the mainland, is allowing tourists from the United States, much of Europe and beyond who hold a vaccination certificate, or test negative or have recovered. by COVID-19. Health officials imposed those measures weeks before the EU moved on Wednesday to soon allow foreign travelers fully vaccinated from countries considered safe in the 27-nation bloc.
Croatian tourism officials are expecting a crowd of American visitors, who will be spared the hassle of airport transfers when direct New York-Dubrovnik direct flights start, expected in July.
Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac said her country is implementing strict health measures to avoid a repeat of what happened last year, when visitors ignored social distance at beaches and bars, and the tourist season ended abruptly with Croatia facing an increase in coronavirus cases.
About 80,000 tourism workers in the country are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and several PCR testing stations will be installed to make it easier for travelers to get the results they may need to provide when they return to house.
“It’s our duty to provide all the prerequisites for a safe and comfortable trip, as well as predictable holiday planning,” she said during a recent webinar on travel safety. “In that sense, Croatia is among the first, in not the first, the European destination that already applies broader criteria for tourist visits, the same ones that should soon be implemented in the EU.
Croatia depends heavily on tourism; about 20% of its revenue comes from foreign visitors during the summer. Adriatic resorts like the medieval walled city of Dubrovnik and Rovinj, with its narrow cobbled streets and small squares, are almost entirely dependent on tourists.
Goran Pavlovic, manager on board at the Opatija seaside resort, said Croatia is ready but the success of its summer season will largely depend on regulations in other countries, especially if travelers have to quarantine enough to go home.
It will eventually be a challenging year ahead of us due to the pandemic situation, Pavlovic said.
Tourism workers in Croatia are optimistic.
Finally we want to see the smile of the guests without their masks, said Maja Segon, a receptionist at the Savoy Hotel in Opatija.
Darko Bandic contributed from Pula, Croatia.
