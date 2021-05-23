Blinken: Saudi Arabia engaged productively in trying to end the war in Yemen





JEDDAH: Whatever happened while taking your kids to a pet store to buy a small fish or canary as a pet? Those days seem to be over, with a video of a young girl in Saudi Arabia taking her cheetah for a walk. The footage, which shows a girl about 10 years old struggling to control the big cat after releasing it from a car, sparked outrage and calls for action on social media.

To add to the confusion, the pet owner deliberately shared the video in defiance of warnings from the National Center for Wildlife against keeping wildlife, often referred to as exotic pets.

The authority has repeatedly refused to obtain licenses to own exotic pets and warned that in coordination with the interior minister, predatory pet owners could face 10 years in prison and a fine of up to SR 30 million ($ 7.9 million).

It is not the first time wildlife has been seen on the streets or in the backyards of Saudi homes.

Animals are often smuggled into the Kingdom or secretly bred. Videos of lions appearing to be happily thrown to their owners have been circulating for years.

Social media platforms, especially TikTok, are filled with videos of lions, cheetahs and other wildlife being kept as pets. A girl about 10 years old struggling to control the big cat after releasing it from a car. (Screengrab) With more Saudis ignoring warnings and defiant orders, authorities are reiterating that they do not issue permits for wildlife such as lions, tigers and bears. Residents of Jeddah were alerted to discover alligators living and roaming freely near Lake Al-Arbaeen, south of the city, as reptiles overtook their home and were thrown by their owner.

Homeowners living near the man-made lake called on authorities to remove the creatures.

Last April, a 22-year-old Saudi man bled to death after being attacked by his pet lion. HIGH LIGHT The authority has repeatedly refused to obtain licenses to own exotic pets and warned that in coordination with the interior minister, predatory pet owners could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to SR 30 million ($ 7.9 million). In April 2019, the director of the licensing department of the Saudi Broad Animal Authority, Bandar Al-Faleh, told Arab News that specific measures prohibited the keeping of animals such as big cats and wolves as pets. There is no license to own the predators, he said.

Al-Faleh said a royal decree prohibits the importation of these animals for personal use or commercial purposes. Owning a predator is illegal, he said. Saudi Arabia’s animal welfare laws stipulate that owners are responsible for the care and welfare of their pets and must take precautions to ensure that pets do not suffer harm, pain or suffering.

Owners should also provide adequate facilities and living conditions for the animals.

Wildlife belongs to the wild, said Loulwa Almarshad, a Saudi activist and volunteer with animal rescue organizations.

It is not fair to catch animals this way and it is unrealistic to tame them. Cheetahs are predators and, like all big cats, they will follow their instincts and attack if they feel the need for its part of their nature. This is cruelty to animals.

Almarshad has documented and reported cases of animal abuse for years, complaining to authorities about unacceptable commercial activities and campaigning to stop veterinarians acting on animals to reduce their threat level by declaring or defending cats large, for example.

Unfortunately, this trend is not unique to the Kingdom you see everywhere, and some point to these pets as a sign of how much money they have, she said.

It is only when something bad happens that they reject them, and often animals are victims of this form of abuse.

The kingdom has banned hunting and keeping wildlife as pets and a 2018 law prohibits practices considered harmful to animals, including declaring and anchoring the tail.

With Saudi authorities vowing to stay vigilant and issue hefty fines to predatory pet owners, getting a pet cheetah for a walk can become dangerous in more ways than one.

