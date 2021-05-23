Toronto maintains the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic in the city hall

The City of Toronto is holding a pop-up vaccination clinic in the city hall Sunday to Sunday for people ages 12 and up with priority given to them by hot postcodes.

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters early Sunday that it is symbolic and meaningful to have a vaccination clinic in the city hall, in the heart of Toronto, because it is a place that residents know well. He said residents are already going to the town hall to hold celebrations, vigils and protests and now, they can go there on Sunday to be vaccinated.

“Of course, we’re encouraging people to get through the day, starting right now, coming here,” Tory said. “We are encouraging families to come here, as part of the cause we are all committed to, which is to get people vaccinated.”

Tory noted that the Ontario government made it clear that vaccination is essential for the reopening of the city and province.

The clinic, which is only for the first doses, is being run in partnership with the Social Medicine Program at the University Health Network, the Neighborhood Organization and the Community Corner of St. Louis. James Town. It started at 10am and lasts as long as the supplies last.

“All neighborhoods across the city are welcome,” the city said in an online poster advertising the clinic.

Dr. Andrew Boozary, executive director of Social Medicine at the University Health Network and a physician, said vaccinations in the town hall have begun.

“The turnout is amazing,” Boozary said Sunday.

has a lot of emotions / poetic justice seeing over 500+ people / families lined up at the gate for science / wine. pic.twitter.com/WP97qWZeCj –@drandrewb

The city is encouraging residents to get vaccinated this weekend as part of the “Long Weekend Dose Drive” across its network of nine city-run clinics.

More than 22,518 people were vaccinated at city-run clinics on Friday and Saturday, the city said.

On Sunday morning, the city said it had 5,357 appointments still available Sunday and Monday for anyone 12 years or older who wants to be part of his or her vaccination this weekend.

“While Toronto has already exceeded 60 percent of vaccine coverage, it needs to continue this moment when reopening begins,” the city said in a press release Sunday.

At the town hall clinic, no health card is required for vaccination, but people are encouraged to bring proof of address or employment, such as a service bill, driver’s license or stump page.

People who are uninsured and migrant workers are also welcome, the city said.

As of Saturday, 1,906,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Toronto, by city.

On Sunday, the Ontario government opened reservations for COVID-19 vaccines through the provincial system for residents ages 12 and up.

The age group 12 and older is now allowed to book through the provincial online system or call center and through pharmacies that offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The age group is becoming eligible one week ahead of schedule.

The province says it made the change at the request of public health units. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in people between the ages of 12 and 18.