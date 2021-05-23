International
US uses piecrust policy – Tehran Times
TEHRAN While Iran and P4 + 1 are busy negotiating to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the US administration continues to run rabbit and hunt hounds.
Anthony Blinken said Sunday that the US has seen no signs of seriousness in Iran, seeking to cast doubt on Iran’s willingness to return to its obligations.
This comes at a time when 6 delegates are busy negotiating and drafting an agreement, along with creating lists of files and donations. It seems it is time for Joe Biden to make the single most crucial political decision of his life: Make a political move and return to the JCPOA, or take the top path and follow in the idiotic footsteps of his predecessor, Donald Trump.
Blinkens’s remarks came as a shock after Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the Russian delegate and Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, described the Vienna talks as unique.
The goal is to restore a nearly ruined deal piece by piece. Has there been any similar exercise in the history of international relations? I can not remember anything like that. Can you? he declared.
Ulyanov is not the only negotiator who describes the talks as constructive. Earlier, Enrique Mora, political director of the European Union, described the JCPOA as the key to stability in the region, saying there would definitely be an agreement, although he could not predict when.
The EU official noted that a common understanding has been formed on three issues.
The first is what is still needed to get the US back to the JCPOA, the second is the lifting of relevant sanctions and the third is the resumption of nuclear commitments by Iran.
Iran’s chief negotiator, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, said on Tuesday that significant progress had been made. However, he said, the parties still do not agree on key unresolved issues.
He had said on May 6 that all parties showed signs of seriousness. What can be deduced from the first hearing is the seriousness of all parties in reaching a solution. He added that seriousness is evident in all delegations, and each side somehow expressed it.
While Biden is under pressure from the Progressive Democrats to return to the nuclear deal, one day his administration calls the talks productive, but the next day his top foreign policy official says the other side is not serious about returning obligations. its JCPOA.
The policy of running the rabbit and hunting the dog has long since disappeared. It seems Biden needs to distance himself from the old games with Iran. As Obama’s aide in securing the 2015 nuclear deal, he needs to get to know Iran better by now.
Analysts say the Obama-Kerry team is now led by Robert Malley. If that were true, the talks would not have entered the fourth round.
In a letter to Biden on May 10, 53 congressional Democrats strongly supported an initiative in the Biden administration to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action left by former President Donald Trump.
The lifting of Trump’s no-confidence sanctions – which he clearly imposed on Iran in order to return to the impossible JCPOA – should not be seen as a concession to Iran, but rather as an attempt to restore US credibility and to increase security, they write, according to The Hill.
Democrats argued that Trump’s withdrawal made America less secure, saying America’s credibility has been severely damaged and its national security has been damaged.
The Obama administration not only proved that diplomacy with Iran works, but also proved that no other political tool advances American security more effectively than diplomacy, they write to Biden. We urge you to continue on this proven path to success.
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) and Ohio Democratic congressional candidate Nina Turner were among the most prominent signatories.
The leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran has long and again stressed that the US can not be trusted. However, it seems that the Iranian delegation is trusting the Biden administration, which is following the famous idiom, policies are like pieces, they are made to break.
SA / PA
