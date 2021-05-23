



Moscow Belarus’s President Belarus sent a fighter jet to capture a European plane traveling through the country’s airspace on Sunday and ordered the plane to land in the capital, Minsk, where a prominent opposition journalist was abducted on board, provoked international outrage. The Amazing Gambit by Alexander G. Lukashenko, a brutal and disorderly leader who has been caught in power despite major protests against his government last year, was convicted by European officials, who called it a kidnapping. But he also stressed that with the support of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, Mr. Lukashenko is prepared to make extraordinary efforts to suppress dissent. Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, carrying about 170 passengers including journalist Roman Protasevich, 26 was flying over Belarus when Belarus air traffic controllers alerted its pilots to a possible security threat on board and flew the plane to diverted to Minsk, said in a statement Ireland-based airlines. Mr Lukashenko, often referred to as Europe’s last dictator, personally ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the Ryanair aircraft to Minsk airport, his press service said. According to the statement, Mr Lukashenko gave a clear order to make the plane make a turn and land.

After about five hours on the ground, the Ryanair Boeing 737-800 was cleared for takeoff with its passengers and crew. Nothing unclean was found, said the statement from Ryanair, a well-known and low-cost airline. By z. Protasevich stood behind. After the arrival of the planes in Minsk, Mr. Protasevich was arrested, the country’s interior ministry said in a statement that was later deleted from its official Telegram channel. No bombs were found on board, the country’s law enforcement authorities said. The Investigative Committee, Belaruss’ main investigative agency, opened a criminal case on a false bomb threat. Mr Protasevich is a co-founder and former editor of NEXTA Telegram, one of Belarus’ most popular opposition media. Most independent media organizations in the country were forced to close after large-scale protests erupted a controversial presidential election in 2020. The the social network Telegram was left as one of the only means of communication without censorship.

In recent years, Mr Protasevich has lived in exile in Lithuania, for fear of imprisonment in Belarus, his country of birth, where he is accused of inciting hatred and mass disorder and faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted. In November, the country’s main security service, still called the KGB, placed Mr Protasevich on its list of terrorists. On Sunday, he was flying from Greece after attending an economic conference there with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Greek officials said.

At Athens airport, Mr Protasevich had spotted a bald man following him and photographing him, according to messages he sent and published by a Telegram channel he edits. Following his arrest, his colleagues running the Telegram channel said they immediately revoked Mr Protasevichs access to it to ensure that data on its 256,000 subscribers could not fall into the hands of Belarusian law enforcement. Mr Protasevichs’ arrest demonstrated the lengths at which Mr Lukashenko is ready to go to pursue his political opponents. Many have sought safe havens in exile in Lithuania and Poland, but Sunday’s events showed Mr Lukashenko could reach them even in the air. Both Lithuania and Greece are members of the European Union. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, called the situation completely unacceptable. The Greek Foreign Ministry called it a state abduction. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter, Forced landing of a commercial plane to detain a journalist is an unprecedented, shocking move. Calling for increased pressure on Belarus, he said, Enough is enough.

The move also drew sharp criticism from Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda, who called was disgusting on his Twitter account and demanded that the Belarusian authorities release Mr. Protasevich. But in Russia, where state media described the recent uprising against Mr Lukashenko as a Western plot, the arrest met with approval among Mr Putin’s supporters. Margarita Simonyan, editor of the pro-Kremlin RT television network, wrote on Twitter that Mr. Lukashenko played beautifully. And Vyacheslav Lysakov, a member of parliament allied with Mr Putin, described Mr. Protasevichs arrest as an excellent special operation.

Belarusian authorities said they took action after receiving information about bomb threat and did so even though Vilnius, the destination of the planes, was much closer to Minsk when it was forced to crash. Mr Lukashenko and his government are known to use deception to pursue their political opponents. The country’s Defense Ministry said in another statement that the country’s air defense forces were put on high alert. Mr Protasevich’s arrest comes months after the largest wave of street protests in Belarus’ history failed to oust Mr Lukashenko, who has been the country’s authoritarian leader for more than 26 years. More than 32,000 protesters were arrested and at least four died during the protests. Hundreds were brutally beaten by police. NEXTA emerged as the leading online point of reference for coordinating demonstrations. Supported by Mr. Putin and using extreme violence, Mr. Lukashenko managed to successfully crack down on protesters, with the country’s security apparatus loyal to him. Mrs. Tikhanovskaya, the main opponent of Mr. Lukashenko during the last presidential election in August, which was widely considered manipulated, called the Ryanair flight episode an operation by special services to hijack a plane in order to stop activist and blogger Roman Protasevich. No single person flying over Belarus can be sure of his safety, she said. Matina Stevis-Gridneff contributed reporting from Brussels and Niki Kitsantonis from Athens.







