France warns UK not to ‘play’ with Northern Ireland Brexit deal





France’s European affairs minister has warned Britain not to play games with special post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland as fears grow a summer of violence in the province.

Speaking in The Hague on Saturday, Clement Beaune urged London to be “responsible” for the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which keeps the province in the EU’s only market and customs union despite the UK leaving the bloc. “We cannot accept that there is a political game with such a sensitive issue,” Beaune said in an interview after talks with the Dutch foreign minister. “This is a central part of European stability, you can not play with it. We will never play with it. But we can not accept that protocol it is easily taken from any part, “he added. Fear of sectarian violence ahead of ‘march season’ Tensions have risen in Northern Ireland over the so-called “protocol” that went into effect in early 2021, with worst riots in years erupted in April and First Minister Arlene Foster announced her resignation. Northern Ireland is still deeply divided between pro-UK mainly Protestant unionists and mainly pro-Irish Catholic nationalists, despite a 1998 Peace Agreement which ended three decades of violence over British rule. Unionists believe the protocol threatens the status of Northern Ireland in the UK and strengthens the prospect of joining the Republic of Ireland. On Monday, British Brexit Minister David Frost urged the EU to compromise on protocol before Northern Ireland enters a tense summer of events marking the Protestant uprising against Catholics. Fear has grown that tensions could rise again around July 12 when unionists commemorate events in the late 17th century which rooted Protestant rule over the northern part of Catholic Ireland. Strengthening ties between Paris and Dublin But Beaune, who met the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in Dublin earlier this week along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, said London should not try to argue in favor of lifting the protocol. “Protocol is not a problem. Protocol is the solution to the border problems created by Brexit,” Beaune said. On Thursday, Coveney warned Britain that unilateral domination of the rules would be a “disaster”.

