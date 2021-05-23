Polish-Czech relations are good despite lignite mining dispute, says FM The First News





Albert Zawada / PAP

The Polish Foreign Minister has said that, despite the ongoing dispute over the Turw lignite mine in Poland, “Polish-Czech relations in other dimensions are very good”. “These relations do not differ from the standard of contacts, which are appropriate for our partners from the Visegrad Group,” Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Sunday, referring to a mine decision issued by the European Court of Justice (CJEU). ) ) Friday. “I am saying this with full responsibility,” he said. CJEU supported a request from the Czech Republic for production to be stopped at the Turw lignite mine in southwestern Poland and ordered the country to immediately suspend extraction. The Turw open pit mine is located near the Polish border with the Czech Republic and Germany. The Czech Republic has requested its closure due to environmental concerns. The suspension of mining activities will remain in place until a final decision is issued, the court said. Rau expressed his conviction that there was still a chance for a compromise. “Given all the achievement of our good neighborly relations with the Czech Republic, I deeply believe that the negotiations can be successful,” he said. Referring to Friday’s ruling, Minister Rau described it as “bizarre” and said it was “an example of radical judicial activism”. “It will certainly go down in CJEU history as such,” he said, adding that the decision was absolutely disproportionate to the current situation. Rau also criticized the fact that the court had not considered either the energy security of a large state or the economic and social dimension of the decision. The official said the dispute over the Turow mine had been the subject of ongoing talks with the Czech Republic. “The Foreign Ministry had created a very good climate for negotiations,” Rau said, adding that, at first, the Czech partners were willing to discuss the problem. “And last December, this position became more rigid,” he said, explaining that “Czech partners were under pressure due to local and parliamentary elections in their country.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos