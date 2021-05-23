2 new Covid-19 cases discovered by mandatory testing in Hougang block HDB, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Two people tested positive for Covid-19 during a mandatory testing exercise for residents and visitors of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8.

Nine cases were previously identified by the Ministry of Health (MoH), bringing the total number of cases to 11 persons in at least four different families so far.

Although four of the confirmed case units are in the same stack, which means they share the same number of units but are on different floors, the MoH said its initial assessment is that air transmission along the stack is very difficult .

Testing of residents and visitors of the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) was conducted on the block last Friday and Saturday, the MoH and the National Ministry of Development said in a joint statement Sunday (May 23rd). By noon Sunday, 403 of the 405 people had tested negative.

The MoH said the detected cases are mainly among quarantined people who later tested positive for the virus.

“It means they are isolated early and surrounded by the ring, and are unlikely to move while they are infectious.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine the links and source of transmission, the MoH added.

The Hougang block is the only housing board block with infected cases that have been seen in more than two families so far, the ministry noted.

PCR tests are also being performed on all 243 residents of Route 51 Pasir Ris 51, as four Covid-19 cases have been detected in two different households on the block.

In its update late Sunday, the MoH said initial investigations have revealed that units with confirmed cases do not share the same stack, the MoH added, unlike the Hougang bloc.

The Minister of Health addresses common questions about the virus

In a Facebook post Sunday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung addressed questions people had at Covid-19, including whether testing operations on apartment blocks meant the blast must be bad.

No, said the minister. Testing is a very effective way to prevent further spread. You need to feel more confident when you hear about all these testing options.

They help us detect and isolate people early, including people who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and will otherwise get lost.

Authorities will do even more testing and surveillance moving forward, he added.

The minister stressed that Singapore’s three-day moving average of general community affairs has stood around the same number close to 30 since May 16th.

The same average for unrelated community cases was 7.7 on May 16, 12 on May 18, and six on May 21.

We are monitoring the situation closely, to see if we are going up, down or flat, he said.

He also dismissed the idea that it makes no sense to be vaccinated as many vaccinated people are infected.

Mr Ong said there are 78 vaccinated individuals infected in the current outbreak, many of whom are front-line workers, compared to 300 unvaccinated infections.

International studies continue to show that vaccines are very effective in preventing infections and serious diseases, he said.

In the B1617 variant of the airborne and highly contagious virus, Mr. Ong noted that Covid-19 is always spread when a person coughs, sneezes, talks or sings, through droplets and aerosols in the air.

There are many factors that affect transmission risk, he said.

Limited air flow and poor ventilation exacerbate the spread. The vast majority of infections are in closed places with close interactions without masks, he added.

That is why we have closed restaurants and large gatherings. Which is why a lot of infections now really come from home. To protect your family members, see a doctor right away if you are not feeling well.

How could the virus have spread to the Hougang block

Asked about Covid-19 case units in the same pile in the Hougang block, Associate Professor Hsu Liyang, an infectious disease expert at NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, noted that ministries have not revealed whether these are directly above or below each other, or if there are intact units in between.

If the floors are on top of each other, then perhaps some wonder of ventilation or air permeability allows the aerosol to spread, he said.

If they are in the same stack but on floors five and 10, for example, then it is unlikely.



Residents queue to do their Covid-19 swab tests on the invalid deck of Block 506HougangAve 8 on May 22, 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE

Infectious disease expert Leong Hoe Nam from the Rophi Clinic in Mount Elizabeth Novena said elevators are a potential source of transmission within the same HDB block.

We know, constantly, that closed places are at high risk, whether buses, planes or cars. Elevators are like cars moving vertically, he said.

Dr Leong noted a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases last month that showed how the virus stayed in the air inside a car after being run for 15 minutes, with air conditioning and windows closed, by a Covid- 19 patient who was not wearing a mask.

The study found that virus samples could be detected at least two hours after driving, suggesting the risk of transmission from the aerosolized virus.

We tend to be more lenient in an enclosed private space. We can clean our nasal mucus, blow or dig our noses, or adjust our masks for one breath, Dr Leong said.

These mistakes in ordinary people’s behavior can put them at risk, he added.

In the theory that the virus could spread through sewer pipes, Dr Leong said the mode of transmission has been considered many times but has not gained the usual attraction.

Our toilets have that layer of water that prevents harmful air from escaping. That’s an effective deterrent, he said.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam said the Aljunied-Hougang City Council disinfected the common corridors and elevators in the Hougang block on Saturday evening as an added precaution, after the MoH friction operation in the invalid deck was completed.

He also said some residents in the block had not been able to receive deliveries such as gas cookers over the past two days.

We have contacted the relevant company to encourage them to resume deliveries as soon as possible so that you can cook your meals, he said.