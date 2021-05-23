Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Non-Covid Patients of Gastrointestinal and Liver, Health News, ET HealthWorld





from Dr. Pradeepta K Sethy

Sr. Gastroenterologist Consultant & Director,

Inst. of Medica Gastroenterology Specialty Hospital, Kolkata fromSr. Gastroenterologist Consultant & Director,Inst. of Medica Gastroenterology Specialty Hospital, Kolkata The coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) disease pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (sars-cov-2), first reported in China in mid-December 2019 has affected the entire world. This Covid-19 pandemic has affected people and services across all age groups and borders. One of the impacts of Covid-19 has been on healthcare services as almost all resources have been transferred to pandemic treatment and life saving. In countries with limited resources such as India, Covid-19 has negatively impacted health services. Now while there is an increase in Covid-19 cases, the change in government policies has led to the conversion of most hospitals into dedicated Covid centers. Outpatient activity has experienced a rapid slowdown. With the closure of routine gastroenterology of OPDs in most hospitals, including routine gastroenterology procedures like endoscopy, colonoscopy, ERCP, has negatively impacted the health of patients. Blockage, lack of medication, lack of doctors adds to the crisis. Chronic disease management which requires close follow-up is most affected which further endangers the health status of patients. For the practice of gastroenterology in particular, the effects of the pandemic have also led to delays in patient care with face-to-face consultations and elective endoscopy procedures that have been delayed for several months already. Prolonged suspension of gastrointestinal (GI) services has resulted in many GI conditions, once allowed to wait, to now require more urgent attention. Although the Gastroenterology (GI) Divisions are not primarily involved in the management of patients with Covid-19, many of them underwent drastic and rapid reorganization. Some of them were converted to Covid Units to deal with emergencies, and many physicians, trainees, and nurses were involved in managing Covid-19 patients. Moreover, some Divisions were forced to reduce their routine workload to prevent the spread of infection, resulting in quantitative and qualitative damage to the health services provided and the potential consequences for patients. We must not forget that routine GI and emergency diseases and liver diseases are not reduced during the Covid pandemic. No one is talking about beds and treatment for the suffering of these patients. Moreover, these patients are afraid of getting Covid disease in the process of possible treatment of their non-Covid disease. We need to raise awareness among the general population to continue treating their illness and seek help from doctors / hospitals if required. We have many cases regarding patients with curable diseases who present late or even die from their non-Covid disease. India has a huge burden of GI and liver diseases. With most patients seeking close follow-up from time to time, this pandemic has negatively impacted their health due to the slowdown in outpatient service. Although telemedicine services have improved patient-physician communication to some extent, this may result in clinical risk for such patients. I strongly feel routine clinical activities including hospital, outpatient services and procedures should start with proper Covid 19 protocol to maintain the health status of gastrointestinal and non-covid liver patients during this difficult time. We do not have an answer as to whether this pandemic situation is temporary or prolonged. The health of both Covid and non-Covid patients matters to all of us. We need to be prepared for all of them to come Covid next waves. Also the closure of routine clinical procedures will certainly lead to a large overload of planned procedures, difficult to manage when the pandemic ends.







