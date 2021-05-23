Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts, sending lava for milesExBulletin





footprint Justin Kabumba / AP

Justin Kabumba / AP Mount Nyiragongo in the Congo suddenly erupted Saturday night, turning the sky with a fiery red, sending lava pouring down its sides and threatening the large city of Goma. Overnight, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the region announced during a reconnaissance flight that lava did not appear to be pouring towards Goma, a city of nearly 2 million on the shores of Lake Kivu. But still, thousands evacuated far across the border in Rwanda, recalling the widespread devastation caused by the last blast in 2002, when death toll rose to hundreds. and tens of thousands of homes were lost. By Sunday morning, officials said lava flow had slowed, and local journalists reported that it had stopped only a few hundred meters from the city limits of Goma. The nearby airport was also saved. footprint Justin Kabumba / AP

Justin Kabumba / AP But the molten land flow crossed a main road outside the city, cutting it off from the north and leaving many people stranded as they tried to return to their homes and assess the damage. It is still unclear whether anyone died in the scuffle to escape or from the lava flow itself. “We were extremely lucky it was very short,” Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in Goma, told Reuters. “From the little information we have, it was only the lava inside the crater that no extra lava came out from below.” Mount Nyiragongo is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It has erupted dozens of times since 1882, and its sloping sides mean lava flows tend to move uniquely fast. Experts have been watching it for years, worried about the next explosion.







