The Department of Health reported 438 new Covid-19 cases
The number of people treated in intensive care with the virus is 43, one more than yesterday.
There are 116 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19.
Amid the disruption caused by the cyber attack on the HSE system, the number of cases may change due to future data evaluation.
Northern Ireland has registered 77 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but no further deaths.
The total number of vaccines administered, including the first and second doses, is now 1,624,053.
A comprehensive breakdown of hospital admissions and current incidence rates will be announced tomorrow, as the Stormont Department of Health no longer provides full details over the weekends.
Meanwhile, an infectious disease consultant at St James’ Hospital in Dublin has given a cautious welcome to the findings of a UK study showing that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines may protect against B1617 variant of virusit.
Prof Cliona Ni Cheallaigh told RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor program that the key to vaccine effectiveness is that it takes two doses to protect against the variant, which first appeared in India.
She said the study shows “it’s not a year-end day scenario” that was scary, with the variant being completely vaccine resistant.
Prof. Ni Cheallaigh said the situation has changed from variant being a “very dark black cloud” on the horizon to a cloud that is “gray in the distance”, but we need to know more about it.
Speaking on the same program, Ireland Tourism CEO Niall Gibbons said the next four to six weeks are critical to the reopening of the Irish tourism and hospitality industry and warned of the risks of complacency about Covid-19.
Mr Gibbons said if we could keep infection levels “at or below where we are now” it would be well received for the reopening of the tourism industry.
He said tourism is preparing to reopen hotels by June 2nd, outdoor dinners by June 7th, and that “we hope to have a fully functioning domestic tourism sector by the end of June or early July”.
He said people working in the industry have had their lives “turned upside down” by closures and that it will be a difficult and messy reopening where staff have to be retrained or re-hired.
He urged people to rest at home this summer, saying Ireland needs a fully functioning domestic industry before it opens up to international tourists.
The Association of Licensed Vincents, meanwhile, has argued that progress on vaccinations should facilitate the resumption of indoor hospitality by 1 July at the latest.
LVA Chief Executive Donall O’Keeffe said: “The success of vaccine delivery is completely changing the picture when it comes to the pandemic.”
He added: “Thankfully this success also makes it safer for the resumption of other activity, including the indoor hospitality service. Since indoor service will be allowed in hotels and inns from June 2 and in all facilities hospitality in Northern Ireland from Monday, it would be reasonable for the in-house service to resume no later than 1 July.
“While we welcome the fact that outdoor hospitality will return within the next two weeks, unfortunately not all pubs and restaurants will be able to offer services of that nature.
“Outdoor is a short-term solution to facilitate some resumption of activity but will certainly not allow the recovery of the hospitality industry and the full resumption of employment in the sector.
“That’s why everyone in our industry can’t wait for confirmation of when we can open the door to indoor hospitality.”
