Koronavirus | Passengers pass COVID-19 test amid clashes at Assams Jagiroad Railway Station





Attempts to find over 100 people from Vivek Express who rushed from Jagiroad train station.

A train traversing the longest 4,386km route across India became the cause of a huge COVID fear in Assam on Sunday morning while many passengers were stamped out of a station avoiding the mandatory COVID-19 test. Passengers from Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express rushed from Jagiroad Railway Station to Assams Morigaon Central District shortly after the train arrived at around 10.30am We have requested the list of passengers from the railways. We are tracking people and by tomorrow (Monday) we should be able to locate them and test them, District Police Officer Aparna N. told. Hindu. She said the station had a test counter and adequate staff of the Government Railway Police, but the crowd on the special train was much larger than expected and people managed to leave without being tested. This non-compliance was very unexpected for the station that regularly tested passengers. At least 11 people were apprehended during the day for rehearsals, district node officer told COVID, Romy Baruah said. A spokesman for the Northeast Border Railway (NFR) said 133 passengers would get off at Jagiroad according to the booking schedule. But more people came down and ran away trying, he said. Meanwhile another train brought welcome cargo to Assam a special train carrying 80 tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) arrived in Amingaon from Tatanagar to Jharkhand. Amingaon is about 70 km west of Jagiroad. An Oxygen Express arrives in Amingaon near Guwahati on Sunday, May 23, 2021. | Photo credit: PTI Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the general manager of the NFR received the first LMO shipment.

