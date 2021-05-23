The Church of Scotland will be ‘very different’ in the future, he told the General Assembly





Kirk is also planning a major reshuffle, with fewer ministers and a reduced number of presbyters. Rev. Dr. John Chalmers, the caller to the Assembly’s Powerful Administrators, said at the Assembly’s opening session Saturday that there would be a “very different church” in the future. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise He said: “Based on the extraordinary imagination and appropriateness shown during the pandemic, each of us must now focus his energies on reshaping every aspect of our church life. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5625%"/> The General Assembly is taking place mainly online with very few people in the room Photo: Andrew O’Brien Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland opens with most cuts from the house “We have modernized the central administration, but it will be of no use if we do not complete the work of reforming our presbyters as mission planners and implementing a radical overhaul of the local church around a realistic and affordable number of ministries. “We have reduced central costs by 30 percent and will use 11 million of our reserves this year and at least another 5 million next year to reduce pressure on congregations and help recover from the pandemic.” But the Assembly agreed to suspend for two years a review of Kirk’s headquarters at 121 George Street, which could lead to a recommendation to sell the building. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:65.4375%"/> The Trustee of the Assembly Rev. Dr. John Chalmers Photo: Andrew O’Brien Dr Chalmers said nothing hurt more than asking to propose the delay. “It’s an issue that has been around for a long time, but we have to accept that there will be new ways of working beyond this pandemic and we need to know what kind of environments we will need when we go through a mixed working. Property values ​​were also in the air. He said no more than 100,000 would be spent on major repairs before the end of 2022. “Until then we need to have a clear indication of what our future plans are to stay or go or develop – paradise the penultimate – George Street 121 “. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5%"/> The General Assembly opened on Saturday with some of the grandeur and the usual ceremony Photo: Andrew O’Brien Rev Michael Goss from Carnoustie expressed “deep disappointment” about the delay. “If we manage not to spend more than 100,000 I will be surprised. Old buildings tend to need money spent on them.” He suggested the church may have decided to rent office space while working on what would be needed for a long time “by not finishing the space we will have, but getting rid of the old space in the meantime”. The Assembly voted 254 to 221 to approve the Assembly’s Trusted decision to suspend the review and operate a basic maintenance program. Rev Bryan Kerr from Lanark challenged the amount of money paid to outside consultants, which he said was 570,000 in 2018 though now reduced. “We know the church is facing a difficult financial time, we know there has been a voluntary exit scheme where we have lost a number of key staff. “Please, can we try and make sure we have less reliance on outside contractors and more reliance on the skills and talents of the people within our staff, ministry and elders and the wider church membership?” Dr Chalmers said he would always need outside expertise but claimed that the costs of running the church were well within those expected of any charity. A message from the Editor: Thanks for reading this article. We are more dependent on your support than ever since the change in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus affects our advertisers. If you have not already done so, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by obtaining a digital subscription.

