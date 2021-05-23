The perfect Covid-19 country record ends after recording two deaths





THE WORLD 23 May, 2021 06:29 PM 3 minutes to read

Military personnel control the temperature of a detained migrant in an undisclosed location near the border. Photo / Royal Thai Army

While countries like Australia and New Zealand have been considered excellent examples of how to treat the coronavirus, it has been an Asian country that sets the gold standard to keep the virus away. For more than a year, Laos miraculously recorded no single Covid-19 deaths by enforcing a strict blockade and closing its international borders since the end of March 2020, as it recorded only a few cases. But last month Laos registered its first cases of community broadcasting, prompting it to resume blocking measures on April 22nd. On May 9, Laos saw her first Covid death in a 53-year-old Vietnamese female karaoke worker and recorded her second fatality on May 14 when a 29-year-old fell victim to the virus. Authorities have blamed the rise in cases of illegal border crossings from Thailand, which is facing a third wave of pandemics. The blockade, which was originally supposed to last for two weeks, has now been extended to June 4th. The capital of Laos, Vientiane in February. Photo / YouTube State-run media have reported that couriers continue to transport tourists and casino workers across the Thai border into the country despite the travel ban, according to CNN. “I would like to urge our people to act strictly on the previous orders of the Prime Minister by increasing border controls, stopping illegal crossings and then arresting and sending to quarantine centers anyone who enters Laos illegally. , “Laos Deputy Health Minister Phoutone Muongpak told reporters last month. So far Laos has recorded just over 1,700 cases of coronavirus, most of which coincided with the country’s Buddhist New Year celebrations on April 14th. University of Melbourne epidemiologist Fiona Russell told ABC that strict country border rules, as well as a population younger than average, are the reasons why Laos has gone so long without registering a death from Covid-19. Similar articles Most Laotians live in low-density, rural areas, and most cases of coronavirus have been reported in people aged 20 to 29 years. “The (Laos) pandemic response has been very strong and they had a year to prepare and deploy their system,” said Professor Russell. Experts have expressed concern about how the country’s health system will cope if the current spread worsens. Laos’ capital’s streets in Vientiane since the blockade was announced. Photo / Radio Free Asia / YouTube Laos launched its vaccination program last month, using supplies of the Astra Zeneca vaccine provided by the World Health Organization’s COVAX program. “While the (case) numbers in Laos are relatively low at the moment, the health system is already under pressure and equipment, beds and staff are limited,” Deborah Leaver, director of Save The Children Laos, told ABC. “Border closures mean that people who would normally have entered the health system in Thailand are now using the Lao health system, increasing the burden on an already stressed system. “If the numbers increase, we will face a public and economic health crisis.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos