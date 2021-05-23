Moderna refuses to send direct strikes, says Punjab | Latest India News





Chandigarh US pharmaceutical company Moderna has refused to supply its Covid vaccine directly to the Punjab, saying its policy allows it to entertain such requests only from the Indian government, a senior state official said on Sunday. The development came after the Amarinder Singh government turned to several manufacturers, including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Gamaleya (manufacturer of Sputnik-V), for direct purchases, said state vaccination officer Vikas Garg. The state government said last week that it has storage space for 3.5 million Sputnik-V vaccines, which require a temperature of -18 degrees Celsius. But so far, only Moderna has responded to the request, Garg said. The enterprise vaccine has so far inoculated over 90 million people. Modern could not be reached for comment. Earlier, the Punjab government approached Covax, the global vaccine-sharing program, but was told it would not deal directly with the state, Garg said. The Punjab government has said it has so far received 4.4 million doses of vaccine from the Center and the first dose has been administered to 3.66 million people while 730,000 have received the second stroke. But due to the unavailability of strokes, the state has had to suspend phases 1 (over 60 years) and 2 (over 45 years) of its vaccination program in the last three days. We are seeking more vaccines from the Center. They will also advise on how to deal with such manufacturers who deal directly with the Center, Garg said. Punjab had a lukewarm response to the program as not many people showed up for vaccination in the early days. But the brutality of the second wave caused panic, leading to rush to vaccination centers, especially in rural areas. Punjab recorded nearly 5,300 new Covid cases and 201 deaths on Saturday, bringing the number of deaths in the state to over 13,000.

