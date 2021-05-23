Nepal strengthens security as opposition opposition prepares to move court against dissolution of Parliament





Kathmandu, May 23: Authorities in Nepal on Sunday tightened security around the Supreme Court building and government offices here as senior leaders of the Opposition alliance prepared to file a written request to the top court against the “unconstitutional” dissolution of the House of Commons. Representatives from the President, according to a media report.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives on Saturday for the second time in five months and announced early elections in November on the advice of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, leading a minority government.

She rejected black Prime Minister Oli’s offers and the opposition alliance’s claims to form a government.

Oli and opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba had made separate claims for prime minister.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Oli in his latest move to sign the agreement on Friday at midnight recommended the Office of the President dissolve the 275-member House and announce dates for early elections.

As Opposition coalition leaders prepare to move the court, security forces have stepped up vigilance around the Singhadurbar-Supreme Court area, The Himalayan Times reported.

Security has been tightened in a bid to avoid rallies and protests, a Nepalese police official said.

Police made several arrests on Sunday as political groups took to the streets to protest the government.

The Nepal Congress, the Maoist Center, the Upendra Yadav Faction of the Janata Samajbadi-Nepal Party and leaders Rastriya Janamorcha were collecting the signatures of their lawmakers before submitting the papers.

On the other hand, the leaders from Madhav Nepal, the ruling Jhalanath Khanal faction of the ruling CPN-UML are also expected to present their signatures.

The Opposition Alliance on Saturday convened a meeting to discuss their strategies ahead and decided to fight together the unconstitutional, regressive, autocratic government movement by any possible political and legal means.

In a joint statement issued at the end of their meeting, Opposition leaders said the President did not pursue her constitutional responsibility to appoint a new Prime Minister based on the constitutional claim under Article 76 (5) of the constitution with the signatures of lawmakers. majority.

Instead she sided with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli with the wrong intentions and dissolved Parliament in an attack on the Constitution and democracy. “This regressive move has pushed the country towards polarization and new political complexity,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by Congress President Nepal Deuba, CPN-Maoist Center President Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajbadi-Nepal Party Chairman Upendra Yadav and Dastriya Janamorcha Rastriya Deputy Chairman.

The President’s announcement on Saturday plunged Nepal into further political crisis, a reminder of her decision in December 2020 when she first dissolved the House on Oli’s recommendation, a move that shook the course of Nepali politics towards insecurity.

The Supreme Court had annulled the duo’s move in February. Nepal’s political crisis took a dramatic turn on Friday as Fighting Prime Minister Oli and Opposition parties raised separate claims of forming a new government by presenting letters of support from lawmakers to the president.

Oli claimed the support of 121 lawmakers from his CPN-UML party and 32 Janata Samajbadi-Nepal (JSP-N) Party lawmakers for his reappointment under Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.

Nepal Congress President Deuba claimed to have received the support of 149 lawmakers.

However, a dispute arose after some lawmakers from the Madhav Nepal faction issued statements claiming that their signatures had been misused and that they had not signed any letter to install opposition leader Deuba as prime minister against their party chief.

Earlier on Thursday, the president’s office said the government had forwarded a request to invoke Article 76 (5) as Prime Minister Oli, as has been learned, has no condition to undergo another parliamentary test as he has no prospect of another result given the complex internal dynamics within the parties represented in the federal parliament.

Meanwhile, the Oli CPN-UML party has begun the process of taking action against 11 lawmakers in parliament scattered with allegations of supporting the Opposition party leader to oust the prime minister.

A meeting of the party’s Standing Committee on Saturday decided to seek clarification from 11 lawmakers, including senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal. They were asked to provide clarifications by Monday morning.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a power struggle within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP). .

Oli’s move to disperse the House sparked protests by a large section of the NCP led by its rival Prachanda. In February, the rooftop court restored the Disbanded Chamber, in a hurdle to Oli who was preparing for early polls. (PTI)

