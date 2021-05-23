Coronavirus: Green Pass, Purple Standard restrictions to be removed

Israel will lift almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions starting June 1, the Ministry of Health announced Sunday night. The number of active cases in Israel has dropped to 500, compared to 88,000 at the height of the pandemic, she said.

In light of the significant decline in morbidity, Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein said the ministry would not seek to renew regulations requiring businesses and countries to operate under either the Green Pass or Purple Standard Systems, which expire on May 31st.

The question of whether to eliminate the obligation to wear a mask indoors is currently being debated by experts and officials. A decision is expected within the next few days or weeks.

“Israel is returning to normalcy,” Edelstein said. “Less than half a year ago we started the vaccination campaign. Thanks to the excellent work of the health system – health funds, hospitals, MDA, Magen Israel and Ministry of Health staff – and thanks to the amazing mobilization of Israeli citizens, we have carried out the best vaccination campaign in the world. ”

“All the while, the Ministry of Health has formulated an outline for a gradual and prudent opening up of the economy, which has allowed us to keep morbidity data low over time,” he said. “Now, to my satisfaction, it is possible from a health point of view to eliminate the need for a Green Pass and the restrictions of the Purple Strip. The economy and the citizens of Israel will take in extra air to breathe. “

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation and if the morbidity rate rises again, it will be necessary to reintroduce restrictions, Edelstein said.

Restrictions regarding airports and travel will remain in place, he said.

Edelstein called on Israelis to avoid traveling to countries with high morbidity.

Argentina, the Seychelles and Russia were included in the list of countries under a stern travel warning, the health ministry announced earlier Sunday. If the situation does not improve, they could be placed under a total travel ban along with India, Ukraine, South Africa, Mexico, Turkey and Ethiopia, which Israelis are barred from visiting, he said.

As coronavirus cases continue to fall, can Israel hope to do without COVID? cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;}

Unlikely, according to experts. But the situation remains promising, said Tomer Lotan, executive director of the National Coronavirus Task Force.

“For the last few days, on average, we have identified about 25 to 30 new cases a day,” he said. “Of those, about five or six come from outside.”

Although the number of airline passengers who have coronavirus is small compared to thousands of passengers, it is important to maintain a good policy for those coming from abroad, Lotan said.

“I believe our policy is currently good, but there is room for improvement,” he said.

The Ministry of Health has been working for months to implement a program that would require quarantine holders to wear an electronic bracelet upon arrival to monitor their compliance.

While the relevant legislation has been adopted, the program has not yet been implemented.

“Because we do not have a functioning government or the Knesset, there is not much progress yet, but we have asked the Knesset Agreement Committee to appoint a relevant committee to authorize it,” Lotan said.

As the first groups of foreign tourists will start visiting the country in the coming days and more nations are opening up to Israeli visitors, it will be very important to manage the borders well, he said.

It is hard to believe that Israel will be done without COVID, Lotan said.

“We are not an island,” he said. “People are entering through its borders and there is the Palestinian Authority. “A certain number of infected people will continue to come.”

Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy Laboratory at Bar-Ilan University, said: “I think we will have a situation similar to what we have with other diseases, including measles or chickenpox, here we see a case or a small explosion. ”

“Furthermore, as COVID becomes rarer, people may not go and get tested if they have some symptoms, as happens with the flu,” he said. “When we have the flu, we do not go for a PCR test to find out what kind of virus we are infected with.”

The current situation in Israel is promising, Cohen said.

“We can say with certainty that after Purim, Easter and Lag Ba’omer, with the schools fully open, the situation is really good,” he said. “The only thing that seems strange to me is that the number of patients in serious condition has not decreased for the last two weeks or so.”

As of Sunday morning, 60 people were listed in serious condition, compared to 141 four weeks ago and almost 1,200 in the worst weeks of the crisis.

The R rate, which measures the average number of people that each virus carrier will infect, has risen slightly to 0.94 in recent days, after several weeks of steady maintenance at 0.7-0.8. This is a bit surprising, but it could be due to the very low number of cases found during this period, Cohen said.

“If one day there are about 20 cases, and the next day 30, the R rate will increase, even if the numbers remain very small,” he said.

The AR level below 1 indicates that the pandemic is receding, albeit at a slower rate.

It is important to continue to protect Israel from the variants, “although the available data show that the vaccine is quite effective against them,” Cohen said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said it has resumed formulating a policy to vaccinate children 12 to 15 years old and is expected to reach a final decision within the next 10 days.