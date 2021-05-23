International
The city of Goma was ‘spared’ while the lava river from the DRC volcano stop
A river of hot lava stopped on the outskirts of Goma on Sunday, saving the city in eastern DR Congo from disaster after the Nyiragongo volcano overnight eruption sent thousands of terrified residents fleeing in panic.
The fire and smoke came from molten black rock as it engulfed homes, heading towards Goma Airport on the shores of Lake Kivu and leaving burning rubble in its wake, an AFP correspondent said.
But the military governor of North Kivu province said “the city was spared” by a matter of several hundred meters (yards) after “the lava stopped near Buhene on the outskirts of Goma”.
Nine people were killed in accidents during the evacuations, said General Constant Ndima, appointed governor earlier this month when the province was placed under a “state of siege” to fight violence by armed groups.
Four other people were shot dead as they tried to escape from Gum Munzenze prison, according to local military spokesman Guillaume Njike Kaiko.
Many families slept on sidewalks surrounded by their belongings under a reddish night sky from the eruption of Africa’s most active volcano.
“They lost everything … hundreds of people,” said one resident.
Pope Francis made a special prayer for Goma during his weekly Angelus prayer on Vatican Sunday, when the area felt about a dozen tremors.
Ndima said 7,000 people left overnight in neighboring Rwanda before returning.
“All Goma residents returned home without incident this morning after spending the night in the emergency shelters that Rwanda set up, mostly schools,” said Rwandan Emergency Management Minister Marie Solange Kayisire.
She spoke to AFP from the town of Rubavu near the border.
“Only about 100 of them are still in Rwanda, but they are people who have cars that spent the night in hotels,” Kayisire added.
Despite a relative return to calm, Goma’s 1.5 million inhabitants remained cautious.
“There is a smell of sulfur. In the distance you can see giant flames coming out of the mountain,” Carine Mbala, a resident, told AFP.
Tourists who were close to the crater when the volcano erupted are safe, the Congo Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) wrote on Twitter, adding that rare mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park, where Nyiragongo Mountain is located, were also not threatened by the eruption.
Congolese DR President Felix Tshisekedi said he would cut short a trip to Europe “to oversee aid co-ordination”.
General Ndima said that MONUSCO, the UN mission in the country, together with NGOs and international organizations in the DRC, will hold an urgent meeting on Sunday with local and regional authorities.
The first departures from the city of Goma came even before the official confirmation that Mount Nyiragongo had erupted around 7:00 pm on Saturday, throwing red smoke into the night sky.
‘I’m scared again’
Power was cut off in large parts of the city as residents began to flee.
Tens of thousands of people, many carrying mattresses, food and parcels, headed for the Rwandan border, while others headed west towards Sake in the neighboring Masis region.
Resident Richard Bahati recalled the eruption of the volcano in 2002.
“The volcano destroyed all our homes and all our possessions. That is why I am scared again this time,” he said.
Recent flights
Several planes, belonging to MONUSCO and private companies, took off on Saturday evening, according to an airport source.
In a May 10 report, the Goma Volcanological Observatory warned of increased seismic activity around the volcano, one of six in the region.
Adalbert Muhindo of the Observatory advised continued vigilance as the tremors continued.
Nyiragongo last erupted on January 17, 2002, killing more than 100 people and covering almost the entire eastern part of Goma with lava, including half of the airport strip.
During this outbreak, the victims were mostly sick or elderly abandoned to their fate in the northern districts of the city.
The most deadly Nyiragongo eruption, in 1977, claimed more than 600 lives.
It has not been monitored for the past seven months due to a lack of funding, according to the head of the local volcanology survey.
