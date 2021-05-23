An Ryanair flight carrying an opposition journalist is forced to land in BelarusExBulletin





footprint AFP through Getty Images

AFP through Getty Images Authorities in Belarus have ordered a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing in the capital, Minsk, following reports that a bomb was on board the plane. Officials then boarded the plane and arrested Roman Protasevich, the former editor and founder of an opposition blog and social media channel. No explosives were found on the plane. The flight, which had taken off in Athens and was en route to Lithuania, was just leaving Belarusian airspace when the bomb was reported. The Belarusian regime says it then sent a frictional fighter jet to accompany the flight to Minsk airport. The Ryanair flight made a kind of turn just before the Lithuanian border before returning to Minsk, according to the Flightradar24 page. It was closer to Vilnius airport in Lithuania than to Minsk at the time. The act has condemned European leaders, seeking an explanation. The Lithuanian president said “the Belarusian regime is behind the heinous act” and called on NATO and the European Union to respond, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, “We demand the immediate release of all passengers.” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the incident a “kidnapping” and called for immediate sanctions against Belarus. US Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher said “the deception of a bomb threat” and the obligation to land the plane to arrest Protasevich was “dangerous and disgusting“ Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled leader of Belarus’ pro-democracy movement, said Protasevich faces the death penalty in Belarus and called for sanctions against the country. Protasevich founded blog and Telegram Nexta channel, which has tens of thousands of followers on Twitter and played a key role in organizing anti-government protests last fall. He currently lives in Lithuania, where the Ryanair flight was directed, but is wanted in Belarus on numerous charges. Belarus’s authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has declared himself the winner of the August election for a sixth term. It launched months of mass street protests, but Lukashenko remained in power with Russian support. The European Union and the United States have not recognized his legitimacy and have imposed sanctions on his inner circle. NPR’s Lucian Kim contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos