Private vaccine sales in Pakistan highlight the rich and poor divide





The coronavirus was pervading Pakistan and Muhammad Nasir Chaudhry was concerned. Long lines and narrow supplies hampered governments’ free vaccine campaign. Newspapers were filled with reports of well-connected people jumping in line for a free dose. Then Chaudhry, a 35-year-old government adviser, discovered he could pay for himself to cross the long lines. He signed up to receive two doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for about $ 80 from a private hospital. That’s a lot of money in a country where the average worker makes about $ 110 a month, but Chaudhry was willing to make the commitment. Critics have attacked such private sales in Pakistan and around the world, saying they make vaccinations available only to the wealthy. But in Pakistan, as elsewhere, tight supply has thwarted those efforts. Private hospitals have no supplies and Chaudhry has not yet been vaccinated.

I’m willing to pay double the price for the vaccine, but I do not want to wait constantly, Chaudhry said. The introduction of the coronavirus vaccine has shed a strong light on global inequality. The United States and other rich countries have purchased most of the vaccine supplies in the world to protect their people, leaving millions of doses accumulated and in some unused countries. Less developed countries clash over what is left. To speed up vaccinations, some countries have allowed doses to be sold privately. But those campaigns have been troubled by supply issues and complaints that they merely reflect global inequalities. The Pakistani example is a microcosm of what has gone wrong with the global response, where only wealth has largely shaped what it has access to, said Zain Rizvi, a medical access expert at Public Citizen, an advocacy group in Washington, DC, in a email. The end of the pandemic will require the global community to do much more than just that. The need for Pakistanis is growing. The country of nearly 220 million people is reporting more than 2,500 new infections a day, but low testing rates suggest many more cases remain undetected. The government has tightened restrictions and restricted public meetings.



