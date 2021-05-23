Aguero fairy tale farewell, Man United undefeated on the road, Arsenal miss Europe

Sergio Aguero scored twice in a fabulous farewell to the Etihad Stadium as the Manchester City champions ended their Premier League campaign by beating Everton 5-0.

Citys’ record scorer, who is leaving the club following the Champions League final in the coming weeks, scored a quick double double after coming off the bench with 25 minutes left.

His efforts added to previous hits by Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden while City showed no sign of releasing before the spectacular match against Chelsea in Porto.

Everton, who had entered the game with a chance to qualify for Europe, were completely overwhelmed on an exciting occasion to see City presented with the Premier League trophy and the fans return to the stadium.

The Merseysiders, for whom Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty, fell to 10th place in the table in what was a miserable afternoon for them.

For City, it was a celebration. Not only did the supporters return after 14 months away, but it was their first chance to greet the champions and get to know their European feats.

The fans certainly made their presence felt throughout the afternoon. Before the game, a large number poured into the street as the Citys team coaches did what is normally a direct ride from the training complex to the stadium.

Only 10,000 were allowed inside the stadium, but the atmosphere they created inspired the team and a bit left before the post-match ceremonies, which included the club’s tributes to Aguero.

Everton formed an honor guard to greet City on the pitch and players from both sides subsequently did the same for Aguero.

However, supporters will have to wait to see the Argentine in action. The striker, having been plagued by a muscle injury in recent weeks, was not as fit to play the full 90 minutes and had asked manager Pep Guardiola if he could start from the bench.

Manchester United ended the unbeaten campaign in the league off the field with the victory of Wolves

Manchester United ended their unbeaten Premier League season away from home after Juan Matas’s penalty secured a 2-1 victory over the Wolves in the hosts’ final match under Nuno Espirito Santo.

A very changed United took the lead in the 13th minute when 19-year-old striker Anthony Elanga headed in.

Nelson Semedo equalized in the 39th minute before Mata put Ole Gunnar Solskjaers ahead with a shot in place in the first half of the break.

In achieving the campaign without suffering losses on the road, United has scored an achievement achieved only previously in the English advantage from Preston in 1888-89 and Arsenal in 2001-02 and 2003-04.

They had already been confirmed to finish second in the table as the Wolves close the season in 13th place on the day fans returned to Molineux and said goodbye to Nuno after a four-year term.

With the seal of runners-up sealed and Europa League Wednesday final against Villarreal ahead, Solskjaer made 10 changes to his starting line-up.

Axel Tuanzebe was the only player to keep his place from the 1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday, with Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and David De Gea completely abandoned from the team.

West Ham finishes stylishly to secure in Europa League action next season

West Ham ended a record-breaking season with a 3-0 win over Southampton and a place in the Europa League.

The team of David Moyes, who was struggling with relegation last year, secured sixth place and their best Premier League number with 65.

Two goals from Pablo Fornals and a third from Declan Rice made it a club record for the 19th win of the season in the Premier League, and a sixth-best finish in this century.

A first appearance in the group stages of the Europa League now calls for a team that wanted to fight again at the beginning of the season.

Whether Moyes can build a squad capable of the tedious trick of Thursday night into Sunday is something to worry about for another day. It was time to celebrate a notable achievement for the 58-year-old former Everton and Manchester United boss, now enjoying a genuine career renaissance.

Nicolas Pepe wins but Arsenal loses Europe

Nicolas Pepe continued his brilliant end of the season scoring twice as Arsenal beat Brighton but failed to qualify for Europe on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Gunners needed Tottenham and Everton to drop points as they watched the seagulls sign a seventh-place finish and a place in next year’s Europa League inauguration.

Arsenal took the right step and made Pepe thankful, sideways two shots in the second half securing a 2-0 victory as 10,000 fans returned to the Emirates Stadium.

But Gareth Bales’ late goals for the Spurs in Leicester meant they ended up over their rivals in north London.

With silent protests against club owners before the match and director Josh Kroenke looking from the stands, it could be a barrel of emotion dust if Arsenal had lost.

Instead, Mikel Artetas’s team won easily, although it did not prove sufficient in their quest to maintain a 25-year European qualification term.

Martin Odegaard, who returns to Real Madrid after the match, showed why Arsenal are so eager to keep Norway under control as they led the show.

There we also have strong performances by Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the heart of midfield.

Pablo Hernandez says goodbye as Leeds closes the season with another win

Leeds signed their first season in the Premier League in 16 years in style by beating West Brom 3-1 at Elland Road in front of their returning fans.

A free kick by Rodrigo and Calvin Phillips boosted Leeds 2-0 at the break and Patrick Bamford converted a penalty as Marcelo Bielsas’s team, noisy by an crowd of 8,000, kept their foot on the gas until the finish line.

West Brom replacement Hal Robson-Kanu gave a late consolation to the visitors, but the day belonged to Leeds, whose players greeted their fans in a lap of honor after the final whistle.

England man Calvin Phillips lost the cheers, though he appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury shortly before the final whistle, two days before the Euro 2020 squad was announced.

Leeds closed the season in ninth with 59 points, the most from a top-level club promoted since Ipswich in 2000/01, and with 62 goals, a record total of one club promoted in a season with 38 match.

They also became the first club promoted to win their last four Premier League games in a convenient and exciting final for players and fans alike.

Supporters went through the twists and turns for the first time since March 2020, while Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi said goodbye as they both started in their last appearances for the club.

Sheffield United bow with high marks while David McGoldrick secures rare wins

Sheffield United ended a miserable season with a 1-0 win over Burnley in front of their supporters on Bramall Lane.

David McGoldrick, voted the club player of the year this week, scored his eighth Premier League goal in the middle of the first half of the campaign, while the Blades only won for the seventh time in the league this season.

Three of those victories came in nine games under the tutelage of interim boss Paul Heckingbottom, who is likely to now return to his role with the under-23 squad.

The downed Blades, who finished at the bottom of the table, have known their fate for some time and will now seek to appoint a permanent successor to Chris Wilder, who left Mars after just over four years. half at the top.

Joe Willock scores in the seventh game in a row to help Newcastle overtake Fulham

Joe Willock became the first player since Alan Shearer to score in seven consecutive Premier League games for Newcastle as they beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Magpies on transfer day, has helped consolidate Newcastle’s Premier League status with eight goals, including seven in seven games.

Fabian Schar secured all three points with a shot scored in the 88th minute.

Fulham broke a record after scoring the fewest of any team in a Premier League season with nine goals at Craven Cottage this season.

It may have been Willocks’ final appearance for Newcastle, but it was enough to ensure Newcastle left West London with a win and a 12th place finish.