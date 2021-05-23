Welsh family who lost son in gate pillar tragedy and his sister in collision now face sudden death of father

A family that lost a young son and his teenage sister within two years of each face a fresh heartbreak after their father died suddenly.

Casey Breese was killed in 2011 after a goal post fell on him while he was out playing with his friends. He was only 12 years old.

The boys he was with tried to save him, but unfortunately a cheeky and bubbly footballer died.

Then two years later in another tragedy 18-year-old sister Casey Kelly was killed in a fatal crash after the car she was diving into crashed and hit a tree, reports Wales Online.

Now, after the sudden death of Casey and Kellys father Nick, the Powys family is rallying around the couple cousin and her mission to raise thousands of pounds for the Welsh Air Ambulance that tried hard to save them.











two years older than me and Kelley, he is four years older than me. Wed we go to each other’s houses, we go on vacation to Pwllheli. We had a caravan and continued activities like a day on boats around lakes and things like that.

Now the 20-year-old nursery assistant, Ffion, has fond memories of growing up with her two cousins ​​in the narrow village of Clatter, near Caersws.

As well as having the support of the rural community around them, she says her family has helped each other through difficult times over the past 10 years, supporting older sisters Casey and Kellys Laura and Natasha and parents Shan and Nick.

Speaking of Caseys's death in 2011, Ffion said: Casey was out on the football field in Caersws, he was playing football and was on goal. When he entered the goal, he went to get the ball and he managed to stick his foot in the net. As you do, you pull him up and while he was doing so the goal post collapsed, was a metal and landed on his back, so he was lying on his stomach on the floor.











He was with some of his friends and they were only about 11 or 12 years old at the time. The goal post was so heavy that they could not remove it from it, so they went to go and get help.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, including the Welsh Air Ambulance, Casey was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Thinking of her cousin now, the words that come to my mind Ffions are: Cheeky, very cheeky.

She added: He always had a smile on his face. If you saw him he would put his thumbs up, that is the thing he would always do. He loved football, he played for the Caersws Football Club anyway and he loved his sport and his bikes as well.

I was still in elementary school and I was so young that it was very difficult to understand and turn my head around him, to know that he was gone. It was such a fanatical accident, it was not something that happens every day, it was completely unclear.











I remember his funeral was absolutely massive. Hundreds of people showed up for it. It was so big that it ended up having a police escort there because it was so big. Being in a village everyone knows everyone and he being a boy of such a young age.

On October 13, 2013, the Ffions family received news that few others could have imagined. At 18, older sister Casey, health and social care student Kelly, was involved in a fatal crash on B4568 between Llanwnog and Aberhafesp, near Newtown.

Looking back, Ffion de

She said: It was a single person collision, there was no one else involved and when it collided it collided with a tree unfortunately. This was a fanatical accident, she was not speeding, she was not on her phone, the road conditions were not wet, so we literally do not know what happened.

There was a lot of support, everyone was doing as much to help the family, but it was a massive shock.











Despite everything that has happened, Ffion remains determined to stay positive and do everything she can to help others.

Last year she raised more than 3,000 for the Welsh Air Ambulance and Alder Hey Childrens Hospital in Liverpool by planning a charity parachute in honor of her cousins. A lifeline for rural communities, Ffions ’reason for getting air ambulance as one of its charities of choice is simple: You never know when you will need it. “

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the Ffions parachute was canceled in August last year. It was at that time that her family experienced even more heartbreak with the sudden and sudden death of her uncle Nick – Casey and Kellys father.

At just 61 years old, the father of four had suffered a blood clot in his lungs. At the helm of his work as a builder, Ffion paid homage to an uncle who was the always supportive rock family and a talented chef who would always be in charge of the kitchen at family events. On the day of his funeral locals lined the streets to pay their respects at a time when they were unable to attend the service due to coronavirus restrictions.writes Kelly, who had attended Newtown College, as a beautiful spirit who was caring and kind.











Ffion said: It was a complete shock. He just had a bit of what he thought was the wrong digestion, a tight chest. He was working at the time and was not feeling well and he ended up being taken to hospital by ambulance.

“We got a call saying things were not going well and he was in the hospital and maybe an hour later we got a call saying he had died from a blood clot in his lungs.

He was good, you would not know otherwise actually.

Speaking about her parachute challenge, she added: Since it was supposed to be last year I was doing my diving in the sky Id discussed it with Shan and Nick. They supported him a lot, they both said they would come to this event and look at me and support me. They were helping me raise funds and sponsoring me, so they were very proud.

Like the Welsh Air Ambulance, Ffion is also raising money for Alder Hey Childrens Hospital as a way to thank those who rescued her friend.

In 2019, Ffions Willow's childhood friend experienced a cardiac arrest due to a persistent heart condition at the age of 17 years. After falling to the ground her sister underwent CPR until Willow was taken to Liverpool Hospital where they saved his life. Thankfully she has now made a full recovery and is making the most of life and enjoying every moment.











Ffions sky diving will now take place on August 8th. After achieving its initial goal of 3,000 she now hopes to meet her new goal of 5,000 by holding various fundraising events until the summer.

She said: A dive into the sky is something I have always loved since a young age. I pushed it a bit and thought if I was going to do it, I would do it for a reason. Since the Welsh Air Ambulance and Alder Hay Hospital are two charities that are close to me, I thought I would try to raise as much money as possible and get off an airplane at the same time.

Many of my family were shocked, they thought I must be crazy. My dad said he would pay me not to do it, he hates heights.





Dougie Bancroft, Wales Air Ambulance community coordinator, said: Ffion has already raised an incredible 3,000 in aid of two important causes. Despite the heartache, the family has suffered Ffion has undertaken to jump from a plane in memory of her cousins ​​and uncle to raise money for charity. What a beautiful tribute to remember her loved ones from.

“Thank you very much Ffion and good luck with the parachute.