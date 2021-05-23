Yet another charge against the Eatalas family charges again





Continuing weapons training against ousted Minister Eatala Rajender, Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered an investigation into another charge of land grabbing by the former and his family. He ordered Secretary-General Somesh Kumar to launch an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the police and vigilance and revenue departments. The Prime Minister took the step based on a complaint received from a villager of Ravalkol in Medchal district, who claimed that 10.11 hectares of his agricultural land was illegally transferred in the name of Mr. Rajenders, son of Nitin Reddy. This is the third degree of land robbery charges filed against the former Minister family since April 30 when the first investigation was ordered for the purchase of certain lands for weaker parts by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by his wife and son in the villages of Atchampet and Hakimpet of the Masaipet mandala in the Medak District. The next day Medak Collector and a large team of revenue officials monitored the lands and submitted a report to the government saying that 66.01 hectares of designated land was under occupation of the openings. Several huts and buildings were built and a road was paved across designated lands. Mr Rajenders’s health portfolio was transferred to the Prime Minister the same day and he was subsequently removed from the Cabinet. Within two days, another investigation into the construction of warehouses by the Mr. Rajenders family on six acres on the disputed Sri Sitaramaswamy temple lands over 1,521 acres in Devarayamjal in Shamirpet Mandar was ordered by the Chief Minister. This time the government appointed a four-member committee of IAS officers chaired by Panchayatraj Commissioner M. Raghunandan Rao. Even as the panel was continuing its investigation, Jamuna Hatcheries filed an urgent request with the Supreme Court seeking relief from governments, a poorly advised move. With a house proposal, the court ordered the government not to initiate any action based on the Medak Collector report but to follow due process by issuing notices about the chain. In the last instance, the Prime Minister acted on a petition against him by a person Peetla Mahesh from Ravalkol village in Medchal district who complained that 10.11 hectares of his agricultural land was shown to have been sold to Mr. Rajenders son Nitin Reddy. False documents were created to classify it as Inam land for the purpose of the transaction. However, he had inherited the rights over the leased land and ceilings of the Acts from his grandfather since 1954.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos