Moderna refuses to sell vaccines directly in Punjab





The US-based manufacturer Moderna has refused to distribute the vaccine directly to Punjab citing policy decisions. State Vaccination Officer Vikas Garg said all manufacturers approached for direct purchase of Covid vaccines, including Sputnik-V, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, under the guidance of Prime Minister Capt Amarinder Singhs to explore the possibility of launching a global tender for procurement of strokes for early inoculation in the state. Moderna has clarified that according to its policy, it can deal with the Government of India and not with state governments or private companies for such purposes, Garg said. The center had allowed states to procure vaccines and accordingly the Punjab government wrote to vaccine manufacturers from India, Garg said, adding: “We are asking for more vaccines from the Center, who will advise on how to deal with manufacturers.” such as dealing directly with the Government of India. The state government got in touch with Moderna after the prime minister on Thursday asked his officials to consider launching a global tender for the procurement of immunization photographs and to contact all manufacturers of Covid vaccines for direct purchase. Earlier, the Punjab government on May 13 decided to join the COVAX facility alliance for global resource and procurement of Covid vaccines at the best price, but also informed the government that it is not dealing directly with the state but with the Government of India. COVAX (Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access) is a worldwide initiative aimed at equal access to Covid-19 vaccines led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization. A spokesman for GAVI, one of the three organizations that set up the COVAX initiative, had said that since India is already a participating member of the facility, Punjab could not apply separately to access the Covid-19 vaccines. These efforts to secure vaccines from manufacturers abroad were driven by an acute shortage of vaccines for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group due to which the state government had to first delay its start and then suspend running at several vaccination centers across the State. The state government had placed an order for 30 lakh doses of Covishield in the last week of April with funding from the CM Covid Relief Fund for free vaccination at its Phase 3 hospitals. According to the Government of India allocation for Phase 3 (18-44 years old) ), the state government has been able to receive only 4.2 doses of lakh vaccine, including 66,000 received on Saturday. A total of 3.65 Lakh have already been used, leaving only 64,000 for use so far, Garg said. The state government has not started vaccination for everyone in the 18-44 age group as only the families of health workers and construction workers are being vaccinated. So far, Punjab has administered 43.94 lakh vaccination doses, including 36.64 lakh first doses and 7.3 lakh second doses. The state government had to stop vaccination for Phase 1 and 2 categories in the last three days also due to unavailability. Efforts are being made to procure vaccines to fill the shortage in the state, Garg said. Amarinder was among the first prime ministers to push the Center to give states flexibility to design their local Covid vaccination strategies within broad parameters.

