



LOD, Israel Years before the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod exploded in mafia violence, a demographic shift had begun to take root: Hundreds of young Jews supporting a religious, nationalist movement began moving to a predominantly Arab neighborhood with the intent expressed the strengthening of the Jewish identity of Israeli cities. A similar shift was taking place in other mixed Arab-Jewish cities within Israel, such as Ramla nearby and Acre in the north of a freely organized nationwide project known as the Torah Core. They say their goal is to elevate poor and neglected areas on the borders of society, especially in mixed cities, and to enrich Jewish life there. His supporters have relocated to dozens of Israeli cities and towns. Maybe ours is a complex message, said Avi Rokach, 43, president of the Nuclear Torah association in Lod. Lod is a Jewish city. Our agenda and our religious duty is to take care of everyone who lives here, be they Jews, Muslims or Hindus.

But in reality, the presence of newcomers, on several occasions, created tensions that built up over the years and erupted this month amid the latest outbreak of war between Israelis and Palestinians. Arab and Jewish mobs attacked each other in the worst violence within Israeli cities in decades, raising fears of a civil war. For many, the intensity of the hostility came as a shock.

For decades, hardline Israeli nationalists have sought to shift the demographics of the occupied West Bank by building Jewish settlements, undermining the prospect of a two-state solution to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. With much less attention and noise, the Torah Core movement embarked on an ideological mission to change the balance of Israeli cities and promote its Judaism brand within the country. The first families to move to Acre and Lod 25 years ago came from West Bank settlements and they aimed to make the mixed or mostly Arab communities more Jewish. With the settlement located in the West Bank some 450,000 Jews now live among more than 2.6 million Palestinians Torah Nuclear supporters see Israeli cities as a new horizon.

Most of the world considers Jewish settlements in the occupied territories a violation of international law, but it was an attempt to bring about change within the known borders of Israel. And many dismiss it as the new Zionism. Religious Zionism has not abandoned the old mission of Judea and Samaria, said Reut Gets, who manages the Torah Nuclear Association in Acre, referring to the West Bank by its biblical names. But the focus now was on the new challenge within Israel itself, she said. Lod, a city of about 80,000 people in central Israel, is about 70 percent Jewish and 30 percent Arab. The frictions there had been kept for a long time. But on May 10, Palestinian protests and an Israeli police raid on the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites, spilled over into a military conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. It quickly sparked violence between Arab and Jewish crowds in Israeli cities, starting in Lod and spreading rapidly across the country as the internal lines of guilt were suddenly exposed. In Lod, hundreds of Arab city dwellers took to the streets, hurling stones, burning cars, and setting fire to properties, venting their rage against one key objective: Mostly young Orthodox Jewish families, who had come in the years of the latter, saying to raise the working-class city and make it more Jewish.

The worst blow was the results of families who had been displaced over the past decade in a crime-ridden neighborhood, populated mainly by Arabs. They rented or bought apartments in dilapidated blocks that lined a major street near the old quarter of the cities, sharing stairs with Arab residents for a long time. The newcomers called it coexistence. But many Lod Palestinian citizens viewed them as occupiers and called them colonists. The violence quickly became deadly. Four Jews allegedly shot dead an Arab resident, Musa Hassouna, and injured three others during a riot in a nearby neighborhood. A Jew, Yigal Yehoshua, died after the Arabs threw a heavy stone at him. Over the past week, clashes have calmed down and early Friday, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came to power. But the riots in Lod focused on the role of the Torah Nuclear movement. Its representatives strongly deny that they have any evil intentions towards the Arab population, insisting that the opposite is true. Mr Rokach, the local leader of the Lod movement, insisted that voluntary project programs, such as distributing food to the needy, benefited Jews and Arabs. Coexistence is not about standing in the streets with a banner, he said, mocking liberal peace activists. It’s waking up and saying good morning to your Arab neighbor and lending milk to each other when needed. We are living it. Rami Salama, a 24-year-old Arab resident of Lod and a construction contractor whose apartment complex is now about half of Arab families and half of Torah Nucleus, said it was not his experience. He said it hurt that his young Jewish neighbors never responded when he gave them a good breakfast or a happy holiday.

They want to rule here, he said. I blame the Arabs for selling them the apartments, which he added were double in value. Violence would not have happened if it were not for the settlers, he said. The Lod neighborhood in the heart of the violence, Ramat Eshkol, was abandoned by many of its Jewish residents decades ago and there, the Jewish-Arab relationship of the cities has been reversed. About 70 percent of Ramat Eshkol is Arab.

Across Israel, there are about 70 active Torah Nucleus distributors, backed by an umbrella organization, the Community Renewal Foundation, which receives some government funding. Izhak Lax, chairman of the foundation, said the idea was for young activists, many of them professionals and graduates in military combat units, to build homes within the country’s weak geographical and socioeconomic borders and contribute to their improvement. Their presence extends from the predominantly Jewish desert cities of Yeruham and Dimona in the south to Kiryat Shemona on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. Of the approximately 10,000 families involved across the country, about 1,200 of them are in Lod. By z. Lax countered claims that they had come to conquer Lod and displace the Arabs. Where can we settle if not in a city in the middle of Israel? he said.

In Acre, up to 200 Torah Nuclear families have settled. A community member was among those injured in the riots, a teacher in his 30s who was beaten unconsciously by Arabs. The Arabs also burned Jewish-owned tourist sites. Jewish vigilantes from across the country quickly rallied on social media and searched for Arab victims in Lod and other cities, beating an Arab almost to death on the outskirts of Bat Yam in Tel Aviv. Lod, who traces his story back to the days of Canaan and is known as Lydda in Arabic, has a particularly focused story about the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. Most of the original Palestinian inhabitants of the city were expelled and not allowed never to return. The Arab Seminomadian Bedouins from the Israel Negev desert arrived in the following decades as did the families of Palestinians from the West Bank who had cooperated with Israel, seeking refuge.

Now, Arab rage here is mired in a clever sense of inequality born of decades of government negligence and discrimination. The mayor of the city, Yair Revivo, has pressured in the past to reduce the volume of the Muslim call to prayer from the minarets in the city, and his right-hand man is a founder of Lods Torah Nucleus.

Arab discontent is compounded by a prolonged fear of displacement, door to door. About eight years ago, the Torah Nucleus built a pre-military academy and an elementary school for religious boys near the long-established school for Arab students on Exodus Street in the heart of Ramat Eshkol. These Jewish institutions were the first to be burned down on May 10th. The problem started after the evening prayers, witnesses said. Arab youths raised a Palestinian flag in the square and demonstrated in solidarity with the Palestinians in Jerusalem and Gaza. Police dispersed them with tear gas and stun grenades. Angry Arab mobs then raged, burning Jewish synagogues, apartments and cars in Ramat Eshkol. A group approached another neighborhood of Torah Nucleus, where a Jewish crowd had gathered. There, the four Jewish suspects in the shooting claimed they fired into the air in self-defense as Arab protesters began attacking them, throwing stones and fire bombs, according to court documents. The burial for the victim, Mr. Hassouna, the next day shifted to new clashes as mourners, construction contractor Mr. Salama among them, insisted on crossing the Exodus Road with the body contrary to police instructions. That night, gangs of Jewish extremists, some of them armed, came from outside the city to attack the Arabs and their property, according to witnesses. Mr Salama said he was hit by a stone while sitting in his garden. Gunshots were heard from both sides.

A Jewish apartment in Ramat Eshkol was burnt to ashes after Arab intruders dug a hole in the wall. The family was already gone. A neighbor, Nadav Klinger, said the burned apartment would be preserved as a museum. Elsewhere in Lod, some neighboring Jewish and Arab veterans said their good relations remained intact and agreed that the influx of Jewish religious professionals had elevated the city. Ayelet-Chen Wadler, 44, a physicist who grew up in a West Bank settlement, came to Lod with her family 15 years ago to join the Torah Nucleus community. I grew up trying to make an impact, she said. Just by living here, you make a difference. One week after the violence erupted, about 30 of the 40 Jewish families who had evacuated their homes in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood had returned. I believe we can go back to where we were before, but it may take some time, said Mr Rokach, chairman of the Torah nucleus in Lod, condemning retaliatory attacks by Jews from abroad. Nobodys leaving. Quite the opposite. As we talk, I just got a WhatsApp message from a family looking for a home here. The Arabs are not leaving either. Myra Noveck contributed to reporting from Jerusalem.

