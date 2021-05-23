Buying panic in Tamil Nadu as stores open ahead of intense blockade | Latest India News

Hundreds of people stormed markets and showrooms as the Tamil Nadu government came under fire for opening all stores except shopping malls over the weekend, ahead of the intense one-week blockade to be imposed by May 24th.

To allow people to stockpile supplies and vegetables, the government eased restrictions on May 22 and May 23 and allowed shops to remain open until 9pm, during which public transport also operated. This not only led to panic buying, but people were also seen shopping for textiles, jewelry, visiting salons and severe traffic jams were seen in Chennai, Madurai and Trichy among other districts.

During the prolonged blockade, no store will be allowed to open and the horticulture department will supply vegetables and fruits through 4,380 mobile carts. Only drug stores will remain open and the supply of milk, water and newspapers will continue.

The ban on ongoing states was from May 10 to 24, which has been extended with the advice of medical experts who estimate that Covid-19 cases will peak by the end of May. After that, Prime Minister MK Stalin also chaired a meeting of all parties of lawmakers before making the announcement on Saturday. It is sad that people treated the blockade as a holiday and not as an emergency caused by Covid-19, Stalin said at the meeting. He added that health and front line workers could no longer be burdened and that the pandemic had to be brought under control so that educational institutions could function soon.

The committee of experts had recommended extending the blockade by at least two weeks and making it tougher as cases and deaths continue to rise and time can be used to boost health infrastructure, testing and surveillance. We provide strategic advice based on the disease. But the way the government implements a deadlock is their administrative decision, said one of the members on condition of anonymity. There is no choice but to go for a constant blockage as cases are increasing rapidly in the districts. Although Covid-19 cases in Chennai are no longer rising, 99% of ICUs are occupied, hospitals are unable to displace people from oxygen support in the ICU, so the decline is not enough.

Doctors are worried that the crowd over the weekend will lead to an increase. Giving people a free hand to do everything today and sending a message that it will be strict tomorrow and beyond has given a lesser sense of fear, said Dr Deepak Subramanian, deputy medical supervisor, GEM Hospital, Chennai. This aggregation is not fair at this stage. This will have an impact in the coming days. Chennai was flattening the curvature. Hope this does not make it even worse.

Public health experts are of the opinion that the state could extend the blockade by continuing existing restrictions as they were and should not have allowed non-essential services. This is a miscalculation. I do not see malice, they are just piled up, says Dr. J Amalorpavanathan, a public health expert and former secretary member of the Tamil Nadu Transplant Authority.

The block was starting to show its results and they could have continued to allow essentials like buying vegetables for a few hours a day. Everyone will not have cash when a government cart comes, you do not know at what hour it will come and can not enter the slums. Opening for 24 hours and then closing for a week is not logical. The government may not have foreseen what happened today. It’s scary. I think workers inside textile and jewelry stores would be super spreaders because they were exposed to the crowds for more than 8 hours. Most of them would not have been vaccinated.