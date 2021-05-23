Lawyer, railway staff saves abandoned woman’s life at KSR station to test positive for COVID – The New Indian Express





from Express News Service BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a woman in her thirties, lying abandoned for three days at the KSR railway station was rescued by police and railway personnel on Saturday evening thanks to a lawyer who informed them of this. She was abandoned at the back entrance of the station by her family who suspected she was COVID positive, an official announcement said. The woman was admitted to KC General Hospital by the Government Railway Police (GRP) last night. Lawyer M Sridharan, who passed near the back entrance of the train station car, saw him at the spot near the ticket reservation office for three days in a stretch from Thursday (May 20th) “I go on this road to pick up my sister, who works as a doctor at the railway hospital around 5 o’clock every day. I saw this person lying in a heavy rain for two days and surrounded by flies another day. It really upset me. Although there were car drivers around, no one seemed to want to help. “I was worried about her approaching, but I really wanted to do something,” he told TNIE. Sridharan found the Division Rail Manager number online as well as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) contact number. “I gave a message to both of them on Saturday. “I received an immediate response and a person was sent to the scene immediately,” he said. Assistant Deputy Inspector RPF Shankarappa, who went to the scene, said, “She was very weak and could not stand up. We gave her water and she drank but could not eat anything. She uttered a few words in Hindi. Our doctor inside the station was following her until the ambulance arrived and said her pulse was weak and she had low blood sugar. ” DRM AK Verma said, “We are really grateful for the person who informed us about this. “Within 15 minutes, we were able to offer her help.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos