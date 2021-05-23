The newest Lotto winner in the UK looks unknown after shaving her hair

Britain’s youngest Lotto winner has shaved his head and looks unknown 18 years after winning a 1.8 million life-changing jackpot.

Callie Rogers, who was a fresh-faced 16-year-old when she won the lottery, posted a photo on her Facebook page showing herself with a blonde cut edge instead of her usual brunette hair.

Now 33, the mother of four shaved her hair for charity, telling her social media followers that she had raised 700 in donations to Jigsaw, the Cumbria Orphanage.

Ms Rogers recounted how she had had “so much fusion” since shaving her head and “seeing how long it was in advance” but was “so proud” of herself for helping to pay for new garden play equipment used by her son and other young children.









In a previous post, she wrote that shaving my head was the “scariest moment of my life” but “it was worth all the tears to raise money for charity”.

It came just weeks after the tattoo and pierced Mrs. Rogers admitted she was penniless and living on benefits 18 years after winning her lottery, Daily Star Online reports.

She was recently hit with a car stop after her 4×4 crashed into a defense while high on cocaine, the report added.

After sharing photos of her son at a new pace at the hostel, Ms. Rogers wrote on Facebook: “There has been so much melting since I shaved my hair and saw how long it was before.







“But taking these photos today while the little one at Jigsaw reminded me of who I did it for.

“Proud of myself now. 700 adults for Jigsaw, Cumbria Orphanage.”

Ms. Rogers was working as a cashier Co-op girl earning 3.60 per hour when she received a prize of $ 1.8 million.

She treated herself to breast augmentation surgeries, stylist outfits and wild parties worth 300,000







She gave half a million pounds to her loved ones and has experienced a number of ups and downs over the years.

Ms. Rogers was brutally assaulted by two women on a night out three years ago.

In March of this year she appeared in court after crashing her 4×4 Hyundai through the fence of a farmer in Crosby, Cumbria, and testing positive for cocaine.

A court heard that after going off the street last December, her mother and boyfriend Jason Fearon, 31, tried to flee and were stopped by a police officer who passed the crash scene.





Rogers was sprayed with pepper by police and refused to take an alcohol, but gave a positive reading of the cocaine drug, the court was told.

She admitted she had not provided a copy and was given an electric label for 11 weeks restricting her overnight movements, as well as a 22-month driving ban.

She also agreed to resist an officer and was fined 200 to 100 compensations for the police officer.

In the past, Ms. Rogers has shown how big a winner it was for someone so young.









She said Closer in 2013 she had only 2,000 of the profits left, but she was happier than ever.

She said about inflating her money: I got up late and lived on trips. And so-called friends would come until the early hours to celebrate.

Suddenly, I was a local celebrator and people would come to me at the pubs as if they were my best friend and I felt pressure to buy all the drinks. “I did not know whom to trust.”

She added: It was a lot of money for someone so young.

“Even if you say your life will not change, it is happening and often not for the better. It almost ruined me, but thankfully, I’m stronger now.

I try to forget the ups and downs I went through and just feel like a normal person.

“The pressure to sprinkle and make a glam party life is gone and I prefer it.